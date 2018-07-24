Seen on Tour5 hours ago

Photos and details behind the new driving iron Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood played at Carnoustie

By

Whether it was a new club for Tiger Woods or replacement clubs for Jhonny Vegas, there were a ton of equipment stories to digest from the Open Championship, as several players made changes to their bag with varying results. Here are some of the more interesting items we discovered from Carnoustie:

It was a pretty good week for TaylorMade to debut its new GAPR line of utility irons and hybrid, as history shows that driving irons tend to be a commodity at the Open Championship. And this year was no different. In fact, Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose (among others) all put the GAPR LO irons in play, giving the company quite a few of top players on the leaderboard at Carnoustie using the new club. The most workable of the three new club introductions and with the narrowest sole, the driving iron has loft as low as 17 degrees, ideal for getting some scoot on the firm fairways at Carnoustie as well as keeping the ball out of the wind. The club boasts an adjustable hosel as well for players seeking ball flight adjustments.

Jhonattan Vegas had all sorts of issues getting to Carnoustie thanks to visa issues and once there, discovered his clubs didn’t make the trip. Luckily, unlike most tour events where the equipment vans depart Wednesday afternoon, that’s not the case at the Open Championship, and TaylorMade set him up with some of its new woods and Titleist made him a split set of irons (718 CB long and mid irons along with 718 MB short irons) to replace his Mizunos. Unfortunately for Vegas, he couldn’t overcome his lack of prep time, missing the cut, even though he was reunited with his Mizuno MP-4 irons and the rest of his clubs before the second round.

Matt Kuchar is getting this Open Championship thing down. The runner-up last year had another top-10 showing this year at Carnoustie. One addition to the bag for Kuch was a Ping G400 hybrid (17 degrees). Kuchar has used a Ping Anser hybrid in the past but opted last week for the more current model, which is easier to launch thanks to a dense sole weight in the back and a maraging-steel face insert that enhances ball speed.

