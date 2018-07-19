CARNOUSTIE, Scotand — The Open Championship is often filled with stories of late-arriving baggage. But how about a late-arriving player?

Jhonattan Vegas finally set foot at Carnoustie roughly 45 minutes before his 10:31 a.m. Thursday tee time, happy to have completed a trip that looked for a long while like it might not happen.

The 33-year-old from Venezuela had planned to come a week in advance of the championship, only to discover that his U.K. visa expired the same day as his flight.

Vegas quickly got in touch with officials to expedite a visa renewal, and finally had the documentation in hand but flight delays through New York forced him to change plans and made it look as if he might not get to Scotland in time.

Eventually, he got on a flight from Toronto to Glasgow and landed early Thursday morning. From there he took a helicopter to Carnoustie. The only problem now? No clubs.

Reps from Mizuno were able to quickly build him a set of irons and TaylorMade got him some new woods. He was able to practice with them from a while on the driving range before finally taking off for the first tee.

So what are his expectations playing a course sight unseen, with new irons and little sleep? “I’m going to go out there and play with freedom,” he told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis.

