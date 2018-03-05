Phil Mickelson's Masters odds move significantly after he ends PGA Tour winless drought

As long as Phil Mickelson keeps showing up to Augusta National, his Masters odds will at least reflect he has a puncher's chance of slipping on another green jacket. But following his WGC-Mexico Championship win on Sunday, Mickelson is no longer a long shot.

Westgate Las Vegas Superbook wasted little time upgrading Mickelson's Masters odds after he beat Justin Thomas in a playoff to pick up his first PGA Tour title since winning the 2013 Open Championship. Mickelson moved to 18-to-1 odds to win (he was previously 25/1), giving him the eighth-best odds on the board currently.

"I needed to get a win before Augusta so I wasn't trying to win for the first time in four-and-a-half, five years at that event," Mickelson told reporters in Mexico on Sunday. Mission accomplished then.

Dustin Johnson remained the favorite at 8/1, followed by Thomas and 2015 champ Jordan Spieth at 10/1 (Thomas was previously 12/1). A trio of players (Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Jon Rahm) are at 12/1, while four-time Masters winner Tiger Woods stayed at 16/1 during an off week, just ahead of his longtime left-handed rival.

Mickelson is a three-time Masters champ, winning most recently in 2010. He also has 15 top 10s and 18 top 25s in 25 career starts at Augusta National.

A win at age 47 would make Mickelson the oldest Masters champ ever, surpassing Jack Nicklaus' win at 46 in 1986. However, the five-time major champ is showing little sign of slowing down as he just finished in the top six in four consecutive PGA Tour events for the first time. And Mickelson gushed with confidence when he assured reporters he'd get to the 50-win mark for his career.

"Seven more wins and I'll be there," he said. "I don't have the month or the time, but I will get there."

He's certainly got a decent shot of picking up one in April.

