Phil Mickelson reached an absurd OWGR milestone this week

Phil Mickelson is now $9 million richer after defeating Tiger Woods in their made-for-TV showdown. While the following achievement doesn't pack the same monetary payday, it's exponentially more noteworthy.

Although "The Match" didn't award Official World Golf Ranking points, Mickelson remained at No. 27 in the global standing. According to the rankings system, Mickelson has now been inside the world's top 50 for 25 years.

Mickelson breached the top 50 on November 28, 1993, thanks to a second-place finish to Tom Lehman at the Casio World Open in Japan. The five-time major winner has spent 774 weeks in that span inside the top 10.

The 48-year-old's streak was in danger at one point in 2018, falling to No. 49 after the Farmers Insurance Open, but four consecutive top-six finishes—highlighted by a win at the WGC-Mexico Championship —elevated Mickelson into the top 20.

In other OWGR news, Brooks Koepka again recaptured the No. 1 ranking from Justin Rose. This is the fifth time either Koepka or Rose has been No. 1 since late October.

