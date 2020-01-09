Trending
Random Daggers

Phil Mickelson needles Justin Rose over not having a lifetime Masters invite

By
22 minutes ago
Kevin C. Cox

No matter how much a golfer has accomplished in his career, getting an invite to the Masters never gets old. That's why you'll see even a U.S. Open champ and Olympic gold medal winner like Justin Rose excitedly sharing a photo of this coveted piece of mail like he did on Thursday.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson mocks a fellow PGA Tour pro's calves

Too bad a three-time Masters champ had to poke his nose in and ruin the moment.

Phil Mickelson's best days on the golf course may be behind him, but he is just entering his prime when it comes to being an Instagram instigator. First, here's Rose's post:

Loading

View on Instagram

And in case you can't see in the comments, here's the jab Lefty couldn't resist throwing:

"Just saying." Wow. What a random dagger. And one that has to sting considering how close Rose has come to earning that lifetime invite, most notably with a playoff loss to Sergio Garcia in 2017.

Ironically, Rose has the one major that has alluded Mickelson—the U.S. Open—and he earned it by beating Phil down the stretch at Merion in 2013. If the Englishman actually mans his own social media accounts and wants to reply, that would be a pretty good place to start.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson once tried to get out of a traffic jam with a helicopter

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Random Daggers

Phil Mickelson needles Justin Rose over not having a lifetime Masters invite

22 minutes ago
Motor City Massacre

Detroit had the losingest year in the history of American sports in 2019

24 minutes ago
Tasty Coachspeak

New Giants head coach Joe Judge says being a special teams coach was like making a sandwich

an hour ago
iPhone
3 hours ago
Pray4Lucy

This high school basketball announcer's call takes a darker turn than the end of 'Se7en'

5 hours ago
Brawlball

Former MLBer sparks wild Venezuelan Winter League brawl by beating catcher with his bat

5 hours ago
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 2: Jeopardy James is BACK and a tough college football category

6 hours ago
Eviscerations

Jimmy Butler baits T.J. Warren into getting tossed, blows him a kiss, basically owns him now

6 hours ago
Phil being Phil

Phil Mickelson once tried to escape a traffic jam at a Guns n Roses concert by helicopter, to...

a day ago
Dipsy-doo Al-Asad-a-roo

Dick Vitale tweets about college basketball and "the attacks on Al-Asad bases in Iraq," baby

January 8, 2020
Football Guys

This treasure trove of Ed Orgeron stories is what the internet was invented for

January 8, 2020
Prettay, Prettay, Prettay Good

Larry David deserves his own New York Sports radio show after spitting out these fire takes on...

January 8, 2020
Hidden Talents

World Long Drive champ Kyle Berkshire is also a world-class trick shot artist

January 8, 2020
Well Played

Jeopardy GOAT gets off to incredible start; here's everything (format, times, SPOILERS), you...

January 8, 2020
Serenity Now, Insanity Later

It's only January and we've already seen the best tennis tantrum of 2020

January 7, 2020
Zen Masters

Andre Iguodala says all he needs is a one-bedroom apartment and his clubs, has this life thing...

January 7, 2020
The Grind

Justin Thomas passes Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed's enemies list grows, and Pat Perez’s $8,000...

January 7, 2020
Let's Get Nuts

These XFL rule changes—including a double forward pass—sound pretty lit

January 7, 2020
Related
The LoopPhil Mickelson needles Justin Rose over not having …
The LoopDetroit had the losingest year in the history of Am…
The LoopNew Giants head coach Joe Judge says being a specia…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved