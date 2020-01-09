Phil Mickelson needles Justin Rose over not having a lifetime Masters invite

No matter how much a golfer has accomplished in his career, getting an invite to the Masters never gets old. That's why you'll see even a U.S. Open champ and Olympic gold medal winner like Justin Rose excitedly sharing a photo of this coveted piece of mail like he did on Thursday.

Too bad a three-time Masters champ had to poke his nose in and ruin the moment.

Phil Mickelson's best days on the golf course may be behind him, but he is just entering his prime when it comes to being an Instagram instigator . First, here's Rose's post:

And in case you can't see in the comments, here's the jab Lefty couldn't resist throwing:

"Just saying." Wow. What a random dagger. And one that has to sting considering how close Rose has come to earning that lifetime invite, most notably with a playoff loss to Sergio Garcia in 2017 .

Ironically, Rose has the one major that has alluded Mickelson—the U.S. Open—and he earned it by beating Phil down the stretch at Merion in 2013. If the Englishman actually mans his own social media accounts and wants to reply, that would be a pretty good place to start.

