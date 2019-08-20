Trending
Phil Mickelson gave the perfect response to a fellow tour pro flexing his calves

Phil Mickelson might not be the golfer he once was, but he assumed the crown of PGA Tour calves king when players were finally allowed to wear shorts during practice rounds earlier this year. And boy, is the five-time major champ wielding his power when it comes to lower-leg supremacy.

Mickelson posted a funny five-part series of "fitness" videos called "Phil Kwon Do Calves" in the spring, and he recently started sharing hikes he's been going on—as if he doesn't do enough walking on the course. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that fellow tour pro Scott Stallings searched for calves approval by sending a photo of him in full flex:

It also shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Mickelson was quick to dagger Scott with this response:

Poor Scott. The guy is putting in serious work and Phil just scoffs at him. Devastating. But again, if anyone can be so dismissive, it's Phil. Take a gander at these gams:

And that's when he's not even flexing!

Don't feel too bad, Scott. For the record, we were impressed. And so was another pro, Steve Wheatcroft:

Of course, Mickelson had the perfect response to that tweet as well.

It really isn't.

