Phil Mickelson misses the cut as only he can -- spectacularly

CROMWELL, Conn. — Phil Mickelson’s first appearance at the Travelers Championship in 16 years was a short one. He missed the cut after shooting 76 on Friday to finish at 3 over.

How he did it, however, was spectacular. And classic Phil.

Lefty’s day began with a tee shot out of bounds on the par-4 10th, where he went on to make double bogey. One hole later, his tee shot plugged in the bunker on the downhill par-3, where he blasted out across the green and took two more shots to get home.

After a mundane par on the 12th, the wild ride continued on the next hole when Mickelson pushed his second shot so far left that it went out of bounds left of the pond that’s left of the green on the par 5, a day after he drove into the water on the hole. Another bogey.

Mickelson’s troubles continued on the par-3 16th, where he three-putted for bogey. From six feet.

One hole later, he found the water again, rinsing his second shot on the par-4 17th en route to another double bogey.

“I didn't really right the ship very well,” Mickelson said. “I'm wanting to keep playing now because I feel like it's closer. Today was just not what I expected.”

There was at least one bright spot — Mickelson birdied the 18th, where he stuck his approach to six feet and sank the putt. But that was it.

The 49-year-old, who earlier this week said he’s come to the realization that he will probably never win a U.S. Open , then made nine straight pars to finish.

“It's a little disappointing because I really felt like my game was coming around,” Mickelson said. “This is a good golf course for my game, too. Just unfortunately didn't put it together. Had a really rough nine there.”