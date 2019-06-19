Trending
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson shares his first "Phireside with Phil" video and please, God, let there be more to come

By
2 hours ago

Phil Mickelson's days as one of the world's best golfers may be winding down, but the recently turned 49-year-old is just entering his prime on social media. After finally joining Twitter and Instagram last summer in what appeared to be just a move to promote THE MATCH with Tiger Woods, Mickelson has maintained active accounts and become a must-follow for his antics like preparing for the Ryder Cup with a sniper rifle, and his random daggers like when he roasted Matt Kuchar for his tipping habits while rolling up to Augusta National for a Saturday tee time at the Masters. And now, he's going to become a storyteller.

RANKING: The top 10 most Phil Mickelson moments in U.S. Open history

On Wednesday, Mickelson released what he dubbed "the first edition of 'Phireside with Phil,'" which he bills as a series of stories from his PGA Tour career. It's a clever nod to the FDR's famed "Fireside chats," although, as many people pointed out, the way the video is shot makes it seem like Phil is sitting on a toilet with a scented candle. Either way, it's still glorious, especially Mickelson wearing his World Golf Hall of Fame jacket. And in fact, Phil's first story involves a little potty humor. Sort of. Anyway, take it away, Phil!

OK, I did NOT see that ending coming. Great story, Phil. Let's hope to see/hear these videos, um, phrequently.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson and the thumbs up—an unauthorized history

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Memory Lane

LeBron James' "The Block" turns 3, and it's as spectacular as ever

38 minutes ago
Fight Club

Another beautiful summer week, another vicious parent brawl at a youth baseball game

2 hours ago
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson shares his first "Phireside with Phil" video and please, God, let there be more...

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

This compilation of Gary Woodland high school basketball highlights set to the "Rudy" theme is...

3 hours ago
Mini-Golf Masters

Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle—America's new golf broadcast dream team—sound off on the making...

21 hours ago
Please, No.

Basketball season is over which means it's officially "LeBron or Jordan?" season on First Take...

June 18, 2019
The Grind

Gary Woodland’s sweet call, Tiger Woods’ funny Father’s Day video, and the kiss(?) that cost...

June 18, 2019
Thanks for the hit

Matt Carpenter gave the biggest middle finger to the shift the Miami Marlins put on him on...

June 18, 2019
Straight Cash Homie

Gary Woodland's craziest golf bet: The U.S. Open champ on playing for serious cash at Pebble...

June 18, 2019
Wow

There's nothing like winning your state championship on a triple play

June 17, 2019
Oh No!

Watch Auburn inexplicably throw away ANOTHER game, this time in the College World Series

June 17, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Beanballs are stupid and pointlessly violent, and should be outlawed

June 17, 2019
U.S. Open

Gary Woodland's putting coach burned social-media hater hard after Woodland's U.S. Open win

June 17, 2019
Two-sport Athletes

U.S. Open 2019: Kirk Hinrich ended Gary Woodland's basketball career, according to Gary...

June 16, 2019
Reunited

U.S. Open 2019: Here's the heartwarming moment Amy Bockerstette, the star of the viral video...

June 16, 2019
Happy Father's Day!

Watch Tiger Woods tell a funny story about his son making fun of his putting

June 16, 2019
Player Quirks

U.S. Open 2019: Brooks Koepka revealed the bizarre secret to his powers—and it will blow your...

June 15, 2019
Just Knock It In

U.S. Open 2019: Jason Dufner took an alarming amount of time to hit this 18-inch (!!) putt

June 15, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursViktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff turn pro at Travelers…
The LoopLeBron James' "The Block" turns 3, and it's as spec…
The LoopAnother beautiful summer week, another vicious pare…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection