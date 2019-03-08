Phil Mickelson committed to Players Championship, but won't make decision to play until Monday

Phil Mickelson has a flair for the dramatic, evidenced on Thursday by his attempt to hit through an out-of-bounds net with a right-handed swing. Those theatrics include his playing commitments as well.

Following a poor performance at the 2018 Ryder Cup—Le Golf National's tight confines did a number on the 48-year-old accuracy, or lack thereof—Mickelson told reporters at the Safeway Open that he was finished playing tracks with brutal rough. "I’m going to play courses that are playable, and I can play aggressive, attacking, make lots of birdies type of golf I like to play."

Though Mickelson continues to be a formidable player in 2019, already notching a win and silver medal this season, he is sticking to his statement. He passed on his hometown event at Torrey Pines, and made waves in February when mentioning he might pass on the Players Championship.

“It’s not one I feel like I have to play,” Mickelson told GolfChannel.com at Riviera. “It’s not a must-play for me because I’m 48 and I’ve played it 25 times and I’ve already won it. If I were young and early in my career, I would say yes because I think it’s as close to a major as it can get. But it’s not the best course for me.”

Friday afternoon is the tour's deadline for commitments, and when 5:00 p.m. comes this evening, Mickelson's name will be in the field for the tour's flagship event next week. That doesn't mean he'll tee it up at TPC Sawgrass.

Following his Thursday round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Mickelson told the Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard that he still hasn't made up his mind about participating in the Players Championship. The final decision won't come until Monday, when the five-time major winner will drive to Ponte Vedra Beach to survey course conditions. Hoggard relayed the news on GC's "Morning Drive."

That may seem like an 11th-hour call. Conversely, compared to his decision at the 2017 U.S. Open, when Phil wrestled with flying from his daughter's graduation to Milwaukee on the day of the first round, this barely registers as drama.

