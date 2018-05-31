Memorial7 hours ago

Phil Mickelson chunks chip, proceeds to knock next chip in

By

In the canon of "Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things," the 47-year-old's feats during Round 1 of the Memorial fall on the tamer side of the excitement spectrum. Conversely, what's boring by Phil standards still qualifies as must-see theater.

On Thursday's tour of Muirfield Village, Mickelson's tee shot on the par-3 fourth fell well short of the green. Though his ball stayed out of the gnarly rough, it was below his feet, equating to a tricky up-and-down try. A position that gave Mickelson fits, as he flubbed his second shot. Still not on the green, it appeared Mickelson was heading for bogey or worse.

At least, that would be the fate for a mere mortal. But Mickelson, at least in the short game, is no mortal:

Maybe that's why Mickelson wears those button-down shirts. For anyone else, a series like this is highlight reel material. For Mickelson, it's another day at the office.

