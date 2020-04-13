Phil Mickelson apparently scribbled Tiger Woods a note on a napkin, and left it in Tiger's locker, after Tiger's 2019 Masters win

Tiger Woods' and Phil Mickelson's relationship has evolved quite a bit over the years. From cold rivals in their heyday to becoming better friends now as their battles on the course are fewer and farther between, these two legends of golf have become much more warm as they come closer to the denouement of their careers.

Of course, Tiger wound back the clock last year and won the Masters, proving he's got more to etch into his legacy. With CBS replaying the final round of the Masters yesterday , we learned a little more about that day , and one small detail shared by The Masters on Twitter got our attention.

The account shared a congratulatory note on a napkin hanging from Tiger's locker in the Champions' Locker Room, which appears to have been from Mickelson.

Pinterest Courtesy of @TheMasters

Here's the full post shared from The Masters' account, including a neat look at Tiger getting his green jacket tailored in the locker room.

RELATED: Never say never: An oral history of Tiger Woods' magical fifth Masters' victory

Tough to say whether that note was a little passive aggressive from Phil. Was there likely a notepad hanging around somewhere in the Augusta National clubhouse? We'd venture to say yes. But ultimately, perhaps Phil probably just made due with whatever he could find in the Sunday rush inside the Champions Locker Room. Even if the napkin was slightly used, it's the thought that counts, right?

After all, some great things in history have been written on a napkin (any Harry Potter fans here?), so we'll bet Tiger did appreciate the gesture from his former rival. Though Tiger might've sent Phil a text after seeing the note that was along the lines of, 'Really, buddy? A napkin?'

RELATED: How Tiger Woods hits every shot at Augusta National

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS