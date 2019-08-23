Phil Mickelson and Golf Twitter celebrate social media's most important one-year anniversary ever

With the golf world focused on that wacky staggered leader board at the Tour Championship, many missed social media's most important one-year anniversary ever. You see, it was exactly 12 months prior that Phil Mickelson joined Twitter. And now we can't imagine a world without the five-time major champ's seemingly daily presence on the platform.

Thankfully, the good people at Skratch didn't forget. And in honor of this momentous occasion, created this brilliant montage featuring some of Phil's finer phiner social media moments. Enjoy, folks:

Ahhh, so many great memories in such a short time. Kudos to Skratch for making another masterpiece like they have previously for Anthony Kim (Miss you, AK) and John Daly. Just one correction: Phil isn't one of the best follows of all time, but THE best follow of all time.

Although Phil didn't post a new "Phireside Chat," any more fitness videos, or another shirtless pic on Thursday, he seemed to celebrate the date by responding to just about every person in the world on Twitter from his trusty iPad. He also, not surprisingly, got a kick out of Skratch's tribute to him:

Same here, Phil. Thumbs-up on a fun-filled first year on Twitter, and here's to many more.

