PGA Tour suspends Robert Garrigus three months after testing positive for marijuana

The PGA Tour announced a three-month suspension on Friday for Robert Garrigus following a failed drug test. Although the tour used the term "drug of abuse," Garrigus confirmed it was marijuana in a statement of his own.

Garrigus, who overcame drug and alcohol abuse to become a PGA Tour winner in 2010 and finish T-3 at the 2011 U.S. Open, hasn't played since missing the cut at last month's Puerto Rico Open. His best finish during the 2018-'19 season was a T-20 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October.

UNDERCOVER TOUR PRO: A pot smoker applauds the PGA Tour's new drug-testing policy

Garrigus is the first PGA Tour pro to be suspended—at least, publicly—for a "drug of abuse," which the tour defines in its anti-doping manual as "recreational drugs that are often times obtained illegally." Here was the full statement from the PGA Tour:

The PGA Tour announced today that Robert Garrigus has violated the PGA Tour Anti-Doping Program by testing positive for a substance identified as a drug of abuse. In accordance with the PGA Tour Conduct Policy that applies to violations involving drugs of abuse, he has been suspended for a period of three months.

And here's the statement from Garrigus, which was issued at the same time to complete this well-coordinated Friday afternoon announcement:

Garrigus joins a handful of players to be publicly suspended for violating the PGA Tour anti-doping program. Most notably, Vijay Singh was given a three-month suspension in 2013 for admitting to using a banned substance, but wound up having his punishment rescinded. Singh then sued the tour for its handling of his case and eventually settled out of court in November.

RELATED: Robert Garrigus' long, strange journey to the PGA Tour

