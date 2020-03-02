PGA Tour pro salutes fellow golfer for having big balls after pulling off clutch shot

We're not sure how the saying "fortune favors the bold" translates to Korean, but Sungjae Im clearly doesn't need to be versed in this philosophy. The 21-year-old didn't just survive the vaunted "Bear Trap" during Sunday's final round at the Honda Classic, he attacked it by daringly firing at the flagstick on both the 15th and 17th holes at PGA National. The resulting rare pair of birdies on two of golf's most intimidating par 3s wound up being the difference in Im's maiden PGA Tour title .

And playing partner Mackenzie Hughes, who Im wound up beating by one, certainly noticed.

After Im pulled off a particularly perilous shot on 15, Hughes paid the ultimate compliment to his fellow tour pro—by breaking out the "big balls" dance. Check it out:

Not that Im even noticed. The dude was too locked in.

And in case you're not familiar with the "big balls" dance, here's more history on the move made famous by former NBA player Sam Cassell:

But whether you're familiar with the move or not, that's a gesture that translates well in any language.

