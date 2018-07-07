Trending
Giveaways

PGA Tour pro misses cut, promptly gives putter to young fan

By
9 hours ago

What's the best part of going to a golf tournament as a young fan? Unlike with a baseball game, you don't even have to lug your glove around to come away with a fantastic souvenir. PGA Tour pros are super generous with their own golf balls and gloves (It helps they have an unlimited supply of both), and if you ask nicely -- after a round works best -- you're likely to be handed one. But every once in awhile, you really hit the jackpot with a discarded piece of equipment like one lucky fan at this week's A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

RELATED: Our mid-season PGA Tour awards

The young lad positioned himself by the ropes where players were walking off the 18th green and was shocked when Danny Lee handed him his putter as he walked past. So much so he asked "Are you sure?" as Lee continued to the sign his scorecard and then promptly to the parking lot because he missed the cut. And yes, Danny was sure. Check it out:

According to stuff.co.nz, Lee's caddie gave the kid the accompanying putter head moments later. Nice touch. And nice bucket hat, young man. Did you get that from Kirk Triplett?

Anyway, as you might imagine, Lee, the 2015 winner at the Greenbrier, didn't putt well with his Odyssey mallet during the second round, losing more than three shots to the field that day on his way to shooting 72. However, he'd gained nearly three strokes on the greens during a first-round 67 and is 100th in strokes gained/putting for the season. Not great, but hardly disastrous.

In any event, if Lee was going to toss his flatstick after the round, at least it ended up in the hands of someone who will appreciate it. Enjoy, kid.

RELATED: Danny Lee pulls airport prank on Rickie Fowler

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
GOOOALLLL

These England goal reaction videos are the best thing going on the internet right now

8 hours ago
Giveaways

PGA Tour pro misses cut, promptly gives putter to young fan

9 hours ago
Golf is Hard

Beatriz Recari’s whiff with a driver is the latest example of how tough golf can be—even for...

11 hours ago
Don't Quit Your Day Job

Russell Knox does the "golfers are athletes" argument no favors with woefully bad apple throw...

July 6, 2018
No good, very bad day

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play-by-play guy gets laptop killed by foul ball live on air

July 6, 2018
Summer League Scuffles

Trae Young was not happy that Grayson Allen was playing hard defense in Summer League

July 6, 2018
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson gave Larry Fitzgerald a chipping lesson during their pro-am at the Greenbrier...

July 5, 2018
Patriotic Pyrotechnics

The best-named fireworks of 2018 and what the hell they do

July 3, 2018
Epic Fails

Man wears obnoxiously large glove to baseball game, completely misses catching a foul ball

July 3, 2018
The Grind

A PGA Tour cheating allegation, a new potential star in women’s golf, and a first-time green...

July 3, 2018
Spoiler Alert

You'll never believe which team is the heavy favorite to win the College Football Playoff

July 3, 2018
Put Him Down For 12

Tom Brady is all of us struggling to find the fairway

July 3, 2018
Days of Thunder

This crazy last-lap battle is being called one of the greatest finishes in NASCAR history

July 2, 2018
2018 World Cup

Supermodel Adriana Lima crashes swanky runway show in Brazil World Cup jersey

July 2, 2018
World Cup

This World Cup/golf announcing mashup is the highlight you didn't know you needed

July 2, 2018
LeBron Goes to La La Land

9 odd things to expect now that LeBron James is a Los Angeles Laker

July 2, 2018
Full-On Brawl

This FIBA basketball fight between the Philippines and Australia turned into a full-on street...

July 2, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Until the NBA breaks up its "super teams," it is basically just European soccer

July 2, 2018
Related
The LoopMasters visitors should check out the past champion…
The LoopRobert Streb makes five birdies on back nine and ge…
The LoopDanny Lee is happy about winning $1.2 million, but …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection