PGA Tour pro misses cut, promptly gives putter to young fan

What's the best part of going to a golf tournament as a young fan? Unlike with a baseball game, you don't even have to lug your glove around to come away with a fantastic souvenir. PGA Tour pros are super generous with their own golf balls and gloves (It helps they have an unlimited supply of both), and if you ask nicely -- after a round works best -- you're likely to be handed one. But every once in awhile, you really hit the jackpot with a discarded piece of equipment like one lucky fan at this week's A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

The young lad positioned himself by the ropes where players were walking off the 18th green and was shocked when Danny Lee handed him his putter as he walked past. So much so he asked "Are you sure?" as Lee continued to the sign his scorecard and then promptly to the parking lot because he missed the cut. And yes, Danny was sure. Check it out:

According to stuff.co.nz , Lee's caddie gave the kid the accompanying putter head moments later. Nice touch. And nice bucket hat, young man. Did you get that from Kirk Triplett?

Anyway, as you might imagine, Lee, the 2015 winner at the Greenbrier, didn't putt well with his Odyssey mallet during the second round, losing more than three shots to the field that day on his way to shooting 72. However, he'd gained nearly three strokes on the greens during a first-round 67 and is 100th in strokes gained/putting for the season. Not great, but hardly disastrous.

In any event, if Lee was going to toss his flatstick after the round, at least it ended up in the hands of someone who will appreciate it. Enjoy, kid.

