PGA Tour pro makes plea to commissioner for favorable tee time—so he can watch his team in March Madness

By
10 minutes ago
Sometimes, PGA Tour players are just like us. Well, that's almost never true on the golf course, but mostly as it pertains to everyday things. This week, it's PGA Tour pro Jim Herman, who is pumped up about March Madness—just like sports fans everywhere.

Herman was born and raised in Cincinnati and attended the University of Cincinnati, so he is fired up about his Cincinnati Bearcats being in the NCAA Tournament. Being in the field for this week's Valspar Championship, though, might cramp Herman's style. The Bearcats drew the early game in the first round on Friday, a 12:15 p.m. tip against Iowa, which will make it difficult for the 2016 Shell Houston Open winner to catch any of the game if he's in the afternoon wave. Knowing as much, he took to social media to plea his case to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Monday evening.

Sure, PGA Tour pros live a life that makes most of us envious. But they're like us—making impassioned pleas to their bosses to get some time off to watch their team. It's March Madness after all, and one of the best times of the year. We know PGA Tour pros during college football season who played strategically poorly to ensure that they'd have an early tee time on Saturday—so they wouldn't miss their team's big games. Our man Hermie's being honest here, and going right to the boss for approval.

You would think, if Hermie gets one of the early tee times on Friday morning, he'd able to at least catch the second half of the Cincinnati/Iowa game. We've heard pace of play is an issue on tour these days. But maybe the tour can find two other equally big college basketball fans to pair with Hermie to set the pace on Friday at Innisbrook.

