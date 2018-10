Casual golf fans might not know much about PGA Tour pro John Huh , but they should know this: The man has a sense of humor.

Huh's last name has long drawn attention for its quizzical nature and now he's playing along. On his staff bag for the new PGA Tour season , the 2012 Rookie of the Year has added a couple of question marks.

We'll have to wait and see if tournament leader boards follow suit.

