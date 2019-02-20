PGA Tour pro gets burned (literally) by the new shorts policy

Well, that didn't take long. One day after the PGA Tour announced a new rule allowing its players to wear shorts during practice rounds and pro-ams, Ben Crane got burned by the policy. Literally.

Competing in this week's Puerto Rico Open , Crane took advantage of being able to shed his pants in the island sun for Tuesday's practice round. But by the looks of it, he didn't apply enough (any?) sunscreen on his legs.

Ouch.

When news of the new PGA Tour policy broke on Monday, some golfers joked about going out and buying shorts. But we're guessing Ben Crane's biggest purchase the rest of the week is going to be some aloe.

Crane's odds to win the tournament were 80 to 1 as of Wednesday morning. It's unclear if Vegas is factoring in his brutal sunburn. That's gotta bump him up to at least 100 to 1.

