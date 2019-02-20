Trending
Fails

PGA Tour pro gets burned (literally) by the new shorts policy

By
an hour ago

Well, that didn't take long. One day after the PGA Tour announced a new rule allowing its players to wear shorts during practice rounds and pro-ams, Ben Crane got burned by the policy. Literally.

RELATED: Ben Crane handled an 8-stroke penalty better than you would have

Competing in this week's Puerto Rico Open, Crane took advantage of being able to shed his pants in the island sun for Tuesday's practice round. But by the looks of it, he didn't apply enough (any?) sunscreen on his legs.

Ouch.

When news of the new PGA Tour policy broke on Monday, some golfers joked about going out and buying shorts. But we're guessing Ben Crane's biggest purchase the rest of the week is going to be some aloe.

Crane's odds to win the tournament were 80 to 1 as of Wednesday morning. It's unclear if Vegas is factoring in his brutal sunburn. That's gotta bump him up to at least 100 to 1.

THE GRIND: Phil Mickelson's glorious calves & J.B. Holmes' glacial pace of play

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Let's Get Ready to Rumble

John Daly fires shot across Vijay's bow with his own grueling workout video

44 minutes ago
Fails

PGA Tour pro gets burned (literally) by the new shorts policy

an hour ago
Gotta Support the Team

Shirtless David Puddy took over the Devils game again last night

2 hours ago
TMI

John Tortorella was extremely, disgustingly honest when asked why his star player was out

3 hours ago
I'm Walking Here!

Little Yankees fan never wanted Manny Machado anyway thank you very much

a day ago
Big Cat

The best Tiger Woods highlight from the Genesis Open arrives late, but better than never

a day ago
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s glorious calves, J.B. Holmes’ glacial pace, and one tour pro's creative way...

February 19, 2019
Death Wish

Trevor Lawrence truck sticks Clemson student who tried to set a hard pick on him during game

February 19, 2019
Social Media Buzz

Phil Mickelson's calves are the most improbable golf trend electrifying the Internet—but we're...

February 18, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The NBA 3-Point Contest is the best part of All-Star Weekend, and Craig Hodges is still the...

February 18, 2019
Happy birthday, MJ

These are the best Michael Jordan golf stories we've ever heard

February 17, 2019
Hot Mic

Kentucky student hits $19K half-court shot at College Gameday, celebrates with some hard in...

February 16, 2019
Down For The Count

Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo DROPS Kyle Okposo with one punch in third career NHL fight

February 16, 2019
Fails

LPGA pro falls into bunker while lining up putt during tournament

February 16, 2019
Welcome to Florida

Florida Man claiming people were "eating his brains" leads police on insane golf course chase

February 15, 2019
WTF

Bill Walton casually talks about the time he almost killed himself, promptly rubs chocolates...

February 15, 2019
Random Daggers

Club pro shoots 13 over par on ONE hole in Web.com Tour debut, gets roasted by his own dad in...

February 15, 2019
NBA

New Orleans coach sums up Anthony Davis saga in brutally honest fashion

February 15, 2019
Related
The LoopLet's all laugh at this Stephen Curry blooper, beca…
The LoopMichael Beasley does the most Michael Beasley thing…
The LoopTV station identifies Tiger Woods in the most hilar…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection