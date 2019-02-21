PGA Tour pro barely makes early tee time after red-eye flight, still shoots under par

While the world's best golfers tee it up at the WGC-Mexico Championship this week, the world's next-best golfers are playing in Puerto Rico. But one player nearly missed the PGA Tour opposite-field event because of travel issues. And he wound up having quite the tale to tell.

Zac Blair didn't get into the event until the eve of the tournament, gaining entry when another alternate, Cameron Percy, dropped out. That was great news for 28-year-old golfer who is predominantly playing on the Web.com Tour this year after losing his PGA Tour card last season, but there were a couple minor hurdles to clear:

Blair was at his home in Salt Lake City. Blair was given the earliest tee time (7 a.m.)

What would have been a bit of a scramble with everything going smoothly became anything but. Here's how an exhausted Blair described a wild 24 hours:

What Blair didn't mention is that despite all the craziness, he still managed to shoot a one-under-par 71 in his opening round. Pretty impressive. And he'll have plenty of time to catch up on sleep before his 11:40 a.m. tee time on Friday. Assuming he gets into his hotel room, that is.

