Trending
These Guys Are Good

PGA Tour pro barely makes early tee time after red-eye flight, still shoots under par

By
3 hours ago
Open Qualifying Series - Quicken Loans National
Michael Cohen/R&A

While the world's best golfers tee it up at the WGC-Mexico Championship this week, the world's next-best golfers are playing in Puerto Rico. But one player nearly missed the PGA Tour opposite-field event because of travel issues. And he wound up having quite the tale to tell.

RELATED: PGA Tour pro misses tournament after getting stranded overnight in airport

Zac Blair didn't get into the event until the eve of the tournament, gaining entry when another alternate, Cameron Percy, dropped out. That was great news for 28-year-old golfer who is predominantly playing on the Web.com Tour this year after losing his PGA Tour card last season, but there were a couple minor hurdles to clear:

  1. Blair was at his home in Salt Lake City.
  2. Blair was given the earliest tee time (7 a.m.)

What would have been a bit of a scramble with everything going smoothly became anything but. Here's how an exhausted Blair described a wild 24 hours:

What Blair didn't mention is that despite all the craziness, he still managed to shoot a one-under-par 71 in his opening round. Pretty impressive. And he'll have plenty of time to catch up on sleep before his 11:40 a.m. tee time on Friday. Assuming he gets into his hotel room, that is.

RELATED: Golf Digest's "My Shot" interview with Zac Blair

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Cardinals Beat Reporter

NFL reporter Holly Sonders flaunts Kliff Kingsbury bias loud n' proud on Insta

3 hours ago
These Guys Are Good

PGA Tour pro barely makes early tee time after red-eye flight, still shoots under par

3 hours ago
Brickfest

UPS guy delivers package, starts shooting hoops in driveway, builds a house with bricks

6 hours ago
Lifetime Ban

Georgia fan costs team game by throwing stuffed animal on the court. You can't make it up

6 hours ago
Oh No

Zion Williamson busts through his own shoe, hurts knee, causes mass internet panic

17 hours ago
Local Legends

New documentary about a NYC street golfer nicknamed "Tiger Hood" is surprisingly beautiful

a day ago
The Best Things In Life Are Free

5,000 golf balls spill onto Wisconsin highway, sending locals scrambling for freebies

February 20, 2019
Viral Videos

European Tour pro gets revenge on the spike mark that cost him a World Golf Championship

February 20, 2019
Flashing The Leather

Liberty outfielder makes diving-over-the-fence catch for first official web gem of baseball...

February 20, 2019
Twitter

Brian Kelly's attempt to be cool backfires as Notre Dame coach fumbles quote from "The Office"

February 20, 2019
Merchandise

Can this T-shirt solve the slow play crisis?

February 20, 2019
Let's Get Ready to Rumble

John Daly fires shot across Vijay's bow with his own grueling workout video

February 20, 2019
Fails

PGA Tour pro gets burned (literally) by the new shorts policy

February 20, 2019
Gotta Support the Team

Shirtless David Puddy took over the Devils game again last night

February 20, 2019
TMI

John Tortorella was extremely, disgustingly honest when asked why his star player was out

February 20, 2019
I'm Walking Here!

Little Yankees fan never wanted Manny Machado anyway thank you very much

February 19, 2019
Big Cat

The best Tiger Woods highlight from the Genesis Open arrives late, but better than never

February 19, 2019
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s glorious calves, J.B. Holmes’ glacial pace, and one tour pro's creative way...

February 19, 2019
Related
The LoopThe unlikely "bad habit" PGA Tour pro Zac Blair say…
The LoopTony Finau wins Puerto Rico Open for first PGA Tour…
The LoopRory McIlroy's star-studded wedding included perfor…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection