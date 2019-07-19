PGA Tour caddie calls out newspaper for spelling his boss' name wrong—even though he's leading the tournament

J.T. Poston learned a valuable lesson at the 2017 Honda Classic when the golfer was asked if he was a valet . He needed to play better. But despite playing much better more than two years later, the young PGA Tour pro was the victim of another case of mistaken identity.

This time, it was a newspaper spelling Poston's last name wrong after the first round of the Barbasol Championship. What's the big deal? Well, Poston happens to be the tournament's leader after a 62 on Thursday. Whoops.

Anyway, Poston's caddie, Aaron Flener , called out the mistake and provided some help to those covering the event being played opposite the British Open.

Kudos to the Louisville Courier's caption writer for getting it right, at least.

Anyway, if Poston, whose best career PGA Tour finish was a T-4 at the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, keeps up his hot play, they've got a few more days to get it right. I just feel bad for his mom, who probably bought a stack of those papers. Oh well.

