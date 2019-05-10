Trending
Welcome To New Yawk

PGA Championship 2019: Who will get heckled the worst at Bethpage Black? A ranking

By
37 minutes ago
Patrick Reed
Jamie Squire

Heckling at sporting events is as American as apple pie, as long as it's good-natured. Unfortunately, in these social media times, we've crossed the line as fans, forgoing the standard "HEY (insert athlete), YOU SUCK!" in exchange for more creative, more degrading, and more personal and profanity-laced jabs that take it too far. Looking at you, Utah Jazz fans.

RELATED: The most PGA moments in PGA Championship history

In golf, the act of heckling is frowned upon, but that hasn't stopped some dreamers of going viral on Barstool or Total Frat Move from shouting in the middle of backswings or actively rooting against certain players. The sport doesn't lend itself to this type of behavior, but we've seen it become more and more prevalent in recent years. Just two weeks ago at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, some hardo in the gallery screamed for Billy Horschel's ball to "GET IN THE WATER." Horschel's response, while profane, was perfect, and frankly, warranted.

Next week on Long Island, you can expect a hefty dose of heckling at Bethpage Black, which will host its third major championship with the 101st PGA Championship. If we learned anything from the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens, or the 2015 PGA at Baltusrol, or the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National, or the 2012 and 2016 Barclays at Bethpage, etc., etc., it's that tri-state area fans are rabid, for lack of a better term. They smell blood in the water, and no one is safe. Last June, during the final round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, I overheard one fan scream at Patrick Reed to "mix in a salad!" as he made his way up the 18th fairway. Reed should have considered himself lucky. That was PG-13 for an N.Y. crowd.

It goes without saying that we strongly discourage this behavior, but we're not naive enough to think it'll be magically absent this time around. So we decided to rank who could get it the worst, without naming names (or trying not to). Good luck to all, and to all the dads heading out to Farmingdale next week, bring earmuffs for the kids.

Serial wagglers, re-grippers and slow players

The 2002 U.S. Open will be remembered for a lot of things: Tiger's victory, Bethpage becoming the first public facility to host a U.S. Open, another near-miss for Phil. Oh, and the birth of a longstanding rift between Sergio Garcia and the New York crowd. Garcia's serial waggling that week sent many fans over the edge, and the relationship between the Spaniard and the Bethpage gallery has been rocky ever since. Apparently, the waggle has returned, which could spell doom for Garcia next week, especially after the year he's had. We said we're not naming names, but it's pretty much a given that Garcia's temper will be tested on Long Island.

Poor Tippers

Again, no naming names. But New York fans are definitely up on their latest caddie-tipping news. We'll leave it at that.

Guy who has to post the "WEATHER WARNING" signs

US Open
Donald Miralle

When Bethpage hosts a big-time golf event, two things are guaranteed: vicious heckling and mother nature wreaking havoc. The poor sap who has to post those giant signs on the leader board might not wanna come down and face the music afterwards.

RELATED: Which course is the best PGA Championship venue? Our "definitive" ranking

Vocal fans of Boston sports teams

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
Elsa

Not only do I encourage this, but I might do it myself. They say there is no cheering in the press box. They don't say anything about heckling. How 'bout them Yanks, Keegan!

Guys who get to play in a cart

American Family Insurance Championship - Round One
Hunter Martin

When Bethpage first hosted the U.S. Open, it was dubbed "The People's Country Club." No one is a better representative of "the people" than John Daly, but at Bethpage, where folks come far and wide to hoof it around the hilly fairways, driving around in a cart is literally begging to be heckled. Daly has a legitimate excuse with his knee problems, but man, it's going to be hard for the L.I. dads who had both of their knees and both of their hips replaced and walked their way to a 113 at the Black last month to get past the sight of a cart in a major.

European Ryder Cup foes. All of them

2018 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
David Cannon

Honestly, the Euros should embrace the hate next week, as it will be an appetizer for what's to come in 2024, when the Ryder Cup descends upon the Black Course. There's a chance a full blown war breaks out that week between the Phil Mickelson captained American team and the Ian Poulter captained European team.

Mad Scientists

RBC Heritage - Round One
Streeter Lecka

Still not naming names.

Guys who have tossed hecklers before

There is nothing a heckler loves more than knowing who they might be able to crack. As we've seen in the last few years, a few tour pros have given guys the boot at PGA Tour events. I'd set the over/under of fans getting tossed at 2.5.

Guys with baggage

The Barclays - Final Round
Kevin C. Cox

Like we said about (cough, cough) those poor tippers, New York fans are up on all their latest golf news. They've read all the nasty rumors, the rumors with some validity, the scandalous stories, etc. With enough liquid courage, they will make things personal.

Guys who have to play with Tiger

The Masters - Final Round
Andrew Redington

Normally, getting paired with Tiger Woods is a dream come true, especially at a major championship. But word from many of the folks who were at the Masters on Sunday was that it was not a pleasant experience for Francesco Molinari, who crumbled under the immense pressure Woods brings to a final grouping. And that was at Augusta National, where that type of behavior is normally grounds for banishment. God forbid Woods gets into the final pair at Bethpage Black with a chance to capture the second leg of the Grand Slam. It'd be in the other guy's interest to not even show up for the tee time.

RELATED: The 5 easiest ways to play Bethpage Black

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Welcome To New Yawk

PGA Championship 2019: Who will get heckled the worst at Bethpage Black? A ranking

37 minutes ago
Pottymouths

Jason Kipnis tells hilarious story of being 'verbally assaulted' by an 8-year-old Red Sox fan

2 hours ago
If You Ain't Cheatin'

Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi puts entire container of pine tar on his hat, nearly...

May 9, 2019
Five-Sport Athlete

Odell Beckham Jr. has a beautiful golf swing, is good at literally every sport he tries

May 9, 2019
Let The Kids Play

The Pirates' Mario-themed mid-inning game might just get the kids interested in baseball again

May 8, 2019
BLD

King of questionable decision making Jameis Winston has golf ball driven off his head

May 8, 2019
All-Time Backfire

Arturo Vidal pledges to donate testicles if Barcelona lose to Liverpool, Barcelona lose to...

May 8, 2019
Copycat League

St. Louis Blues fan has perfect response to Stars fan that went viral for her, well, you know

May 8, 2019
Golf Gambling

Tony Romo's odds at the AT&T Byron Nelson are the same as John Mellencamp's Oscar chances

May 8, 2019
Walk It In

Tony Romo is already better at Kevin Na-ing than Kevin Na himself

May 7, 2019
Free Beer

Brooks Koepka hit a shot onto a barge and now all of NYC gets a free beer

May 7, 2019
Turnt Left

Your dad is gonna love Kevin Harvick's millennial-parodying NASCAR All-Star livery

May 7, 2019
Holy Days

May 7th is the most magical day in sports history

May 7, 2019
Impossible Feats

Pablo Sandoval did something that hadn't been done in 114 years (!) on Monday

May 7, 2019
The Grind

Phil Mickelson goes yard, Tiger Woods goes to the White House, and a Golf Twitter legend...

May 7, 2019
It's a Shortstop!

All-time good guy Jason Kipnis helps Indians fans with ballpark gender reveal

May 6, 2019
News & Tours

Despite $853,000 winnings, Joel Dahmen was squeezed into coach on flight from Wells Fargo...

May 6, 2019
Yip City

Viewer Discretion Advised: Charles Barkley's 2019 Black Masters highlights are here

May 6, 2019
Related
The LoopEmiliano Grillo at Barclays aiming to ‘win it,’ cli…
The LoopThe Barclays leader Rickie Fowler has a lot at stak…
The LoopPatrick Reed gets overdue victory that also earns h…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection