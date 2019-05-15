PGA Championship 2019: What the pros will wear—including Tiger and when we'll see the mock-neck—at Bethpage

Despite the stir caused by Tiger Woods' shirt at the Masters , he'll only wear the mock-neck style on Sunday at the PGA Championship. Thursday through Saturday, Woods will wear traditional collar shirt styles of the Nike TW Vapor Block Polo.

Woods will start the week out in the blue color-blocked stripe shirt and grey pants. The blue solid shoulder pattern gives the traditional striped shirt a little more personality and style. On Friday and Saturday, Woods will stick with a quieter color palette in a black striped shirt on Friday and white stripes on Saturday. The simple looks are consistent with Wood's typical athletic-yet-serious styling. The looks are also in line with the Nike team's scripting that was inspired by the nearby New York City style scene and 1990s color-blocking patterns. Expect to see similar color palettes of bright blue, red and black from other Nike athletes like Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy. On Sunday, Woods will return to his now-iconic mock neck Sunday red shirt and black pants. Woods is now the only Nike athlete to wear the mock neck on tour. The shirt has been flying off shelves since Woods' win at Augusta and even a PGA Championship-logoed version of the top was spotted at the tournament merchandise tent. No word on the reasoning behind his only wearing the style once at Bethpage.

