PGA Championship 2019: Watch Tiger Woods eagle Bethpage Black's signature hole in the opening round

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — It took a little longer than anticipated, but the Tiger Woods roars are reverberating around Bethpage Black on Day 1 of the 2019 PGA Championship.

Following a 38 on his first nine that included two double bogeys, Tiger made the turn in his opening round and birdied Nos. 1 and 2. He picked up two more shots two holes later.

Playing the signature par-5 fourth at Bethpage Black, Woods found the left side of the fairway with his tee shot and then the back of the narrow green with a beautiful long iron approach. And then he rolled in a 30-footer for eagle to claw his way into red figures for the first time. Check it out:

The four-under stretch in four holes has quieted the "He didn't practice enough!" folks. At least, for now. It's also the first eagle Woods, the 2002 U.S. Open champ at Bethpage Black, has ever made in competition on the course.

Unfortunately for Tiger, even his birdie-eagle blitz still has him a distant second within his own group. Defending PGA champ Brooks Koepka currently leads by two shots.