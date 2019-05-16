PGA Championship 2019: Follow Tiger Woods' Thursday at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.—There are 156 players in the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. But on Thursday morning, all eyes are on one competitor.

Granted, Tiger Woods has been the eye of the sport since he told the world hello in 1996. However, the latest iteration of Tiger-mania ramped up to 10 following the 43-year-old's triumph at the Masters this spring. Not only was Woods "back," his pursuit of Jack Nicklaus was, amazingly, renewed. That the first stop in this venture would be Bethpage Black, a venue where Woods won the 2002 U.S. Open, only fanned the excitement.

However, that excitement has slightly morphed into intrigue after Woods didn't show up to Bethpage on Wednesday. Woods' team said the 15-time major winner was opting for rest, and that he'll be ready to go. Conversely, it was clear at his early-week press conference that Woods was battling a cold, and Wednesday's absence means Tiger has not played the course since Monday (he opted for practice on Tuesday, also citing rest).

So as Woods prepares to capture Major Win No. 16, will we see the Woods that was locked in with his body and game at Augusta, or one who's battling a bug? Woods tees off Thursday morning at 8:24 a.m. on the 10th hole, with Open champion Francesco Molinari and U.S. Open and PGA champ Brooks Koepka. Golf Digest will be here to detail Woods' trek around Bethpage, as well as the other proceedings in Farmingdale, with our first round Live Blog.

8:15 a.m. : Tiger is out at the 10th, which requires a car ride and sherpa to reach. He gets some work in at the temporary green and is about to roll.

8:00 a.m. : Good news. Thomas Pieters birdies the 13th. Bad news: He played the first three holes six over. Still, progress.

7:46 a.m .: As much as one can read into these things, Woods still looks a tad under the weather, but it doesn't seem to be effecting his warm-up, blasting ball after ball into the stratosphere. Along with getting one closer to Jack, a win at Bethpage would tie Tiger with Sam Snead for the all-time PGA Tour wins mark. Although, as colleague Alex Myers points out , it's a record that should (arguably) already belong to Big Cat.

7:30 a.m. : Woods won't tee off for another hour, but he won't get the chance to ease into his round. The 10th through 12th is one of the hardest stretches in all of golf, and it's showing early going. The first six players played the 10th in six over. Kiradech Aphibarnrat started double-double, Thomas Pieters goes triple and bogey, and Brian Gay stumbles to the 13th tee at four over. There's a "Warning" sign for a reason, folks.

