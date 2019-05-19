PGA Championship 2019: Tour pro's rough week continues with courtesy car accident, embarrassing chat with cop

Michael Kim missed the cut by a single shot at Bethpage Black on Friday. But if that wasn't bad enough, his PGA Championship experience still managed to take a turn for the worse over the weekend.

During Sunday's final round, Kim shared a photo of his courtesy car, which had been "rear-ended on the freeway." We're guessing he was referring to the infamous Long Island Expressway. What a nightmare that road can be.

Anyway, there's more. After a cop arrived on the scene, the two had a humorous/embarrassing chat in which the officer had no clue Kim, 25, was a PGA Tour pro. To be fair, most hardcore golf fans couldn't pick Kim, a one-time winner on tour. But still, pretty funny that he didn't even consider this an option despite Kim driving a car with PGA Championship logos on it. Here's Kim's Instagram post:

And in case you can't see that exchange between Kim and the police officer, here it is:

PO: Did you see anybody famous today?

ME: I'm sorry?

PO: Did you meet any professional golfers playing the tournament?

ME: Oh, I'm actually a professional golfer....

PO: Oh you are? Life lesson: play better

Well said, Michael. But you failed to mention another life lesson: New York drivers are really aggressive.

