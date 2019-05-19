PGA Championship 2019: Not even Brooks Koepka could find Harold Varner III's golf ball, ending his (slim) chances

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — "What’s the worst thing that’s going to happen out there? I'll be all right."

Harold Varner III remained as positive as ever when asked on Saturday evening about being paired with Brooks Koepka on Sunday at the 2019 PGA Championship . Unfortunately, he had a lot of bad things happen to him early in the final round at Bethpage Black.

But first, a quick glimmer of hope. Varner birdied the first hole while Koepka bogeyed and suddenly the lead was only five shots! Both players parred No. 2 and then disaster struck for Varner. He missed the green on the par-3 third, hit a mediocre pitch, and three-putted for a double bogey. But his troubles were just starting.

Varner yanked his tee shot into the deep left rough on the par-5 fourth, then yanked (shanked?) his second shot even farther left into the trees. He never found his golf ball. Even with the help of Koepka.

After dropping and replaying the shot (now his fourth), Varner found the fairway, the green, and two-putted for a second consecutive double bogey. Meanwhile, Koepka made a two-putt birdie. The five-shot swing in two holes (it would become six after a Varner bogey on the next hole) now put Varner 10 shots behind Brooks, effectively snuffing out what little hope he had of claiming a first major and first PGA Tour title this week.

But anyway, Harold, to answer your question, the worst thing that could happen out there is having millions of people watch as you search for your lost golf ball.

