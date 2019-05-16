PGA Championship 2019 live odds: Brooks Koepka listed as (very) heavy favorite, according to oddsmakers after opening-round 63

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Anybody who follows golf closely knows that you can't win a tournament on Thursday. You can lose it by playing poorly, but as Brooks Koepka recorded his tournament-record-tying, course-record 63 in the first round, oddsmakers have adjusted the PGA Championship live odds and given Koepka a huge vote of confidence.
Koepka, the three-time major champion who gave Tiger Woods a run for the Masters last month, is listed at nearly even odds on sportsbooks' live lines. DraftKings (+138) and FanDuel (+155) sportsbooks in New Jersey list Koepka as the runaway favorite, with Tommy Fleetwood listed over 10-1, just being four shots back after his stellar round. Sportsbook.ag has Koepka at +120 and Bovada has him at +150.
Here are the full odds, as of 3:10 p.m. eastern, thanks to Sportsbook.ag:
PGA Championship 2019 live odds:
Brooks Koepka: +120
Tommy Fleetwood: +1150 (bet $10 to win $115)
Dustin Johnson: +1400
Gary Woodland: +1400
Rickie Fowler: +1600
Rory McIlroy: +1700
Jon Rahm: +1800
Tony Finau: +1900
Jordan Spieth: +2300
Justin Rose: +2700
Tiger Woods: +2700
Jason Day: +3000
Patrick Cantlay: +3000
Xander Schauffele: +3000
Webb Simpson: +4500
Danny Lee: +5500
Paul Casey: +5500
Louis Oosthuizen: +8000
Hideki Matsuyama: +8500
Matt Kuchar: +8500
Francesco Molinari: +9500
Luke List: +9500
Ian Poulter: +10000
Matt Wallace: +11000
Bryson DeChambeau: +12000
Lucas Glover: +12000
Aaron Wise: +14000
Adam Scott: +14000
Jhonattan Vegas: +14000
Marc Leishman: +14000
Phil Mickelson: +14000
Billy Horschel: +15000
Chez Reavie: +15000
