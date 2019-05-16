Bethpage Black2 hours ago

PGA Championship 2019 live odds: Brooks Koepka listed as (very) heavy favorite, according to oddsmakers after opening-round 63

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Anybody who follows golf closely knows that you can't win a tournament on Thursday. You can lose it by playing poorly, but as Brooks Koepka recorded his tournament-record-tying, course-record 63 in the first round, oddsmakers have adjusted the PGA Championship live odds and given Koepka a huge vote of confidence.

Koepka, the three-time major champion who gave Tiger Woods a run for the Masters last month, is listed at nearly even odds on sportsbooks' live lines. DraftKings (+138) and FanDuel (+155) sportsbooks in New Jersey list Koepka as the runaway favorite, with Tommy Fleetwood listed over 10-1, just being four shots back after his stellar round. Sportsbook.ag has Koepka at +120 and Bovada has him at +150.

Here are the full odds, as of 3:10 p.m. eastern, thanks to Sportsbook.ag:

PGA Championship 2019 live odds:

Brooks Koepka: +120

Tommy Fleetwood: +1150 (bet $10 to win $115)

Dustin Johnson: +1400

Gary Woodland: +1400

Rickie Fowler: +1600

Rory McIlroy: +1700

Jon Rahm: +1800

Tony Finau: +1900

Jordan Spieth: +2300

Justin Rose: +2700

Tiger Woods: +2700

Jason Day: +3000

Patrick Cantlay: +3000

Xander Schauffele: +3000

Webb Simpson: +4500

Danny Lee: +5500

Paul Casey: +5500

Louis Oosthuizen: +8000

Hideki Matsuyama: +8500

Matt Kuchar: +8500

Francesco Molinari: +9500

Luke List: +9500

Ian Poulter: +10000

Matt Wallace: +11000

Bryson DeChambeau: +12000

Lucas Glover: +12000

Aaron Wise: +14000

Adam Scott: +14000

Jhonattan Vegas: +14000

Marc Leishman: +14000

Phil Mickelson: +14000

Billy Horschel: +15000

Chez Reavie: +15000

