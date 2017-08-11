PGA Championship 2017: Ric Flair, for some reason, welcomes us to Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE — From actors to musicians to athletes to politicians, golf has always been a game that's attracted celebrities. One sect of the entertainment industry that was underrepresented, however, was wrestling. Until now.

Those watching the 2017 PGA Championship proceedings at home were greeted to Quail Hollow on Thursday not by Queen City patriarch Johnny Harris or TNT's Ernie Johnson, but by retired wrestler Ric Flair.

"To be the man, you gotta beat the man, baby. You know who said that? Me, The Nature Boy. Wooooo!" We can only hope Jim Nantz welcomes us to Augusta next year in similar fashion.

I'm not sure what TNT was hoping to accomplish with this clip of Flair shouting nonsense -- we're pretty sure the banking industry put Charlotte on the map, not an overrated grappler -- and shaking a five-year-old driver at us, but "A" for effort, I suppose.

