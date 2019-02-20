Pebble Beach's famed Lone Cypress loses a limb in recent storms

Pinterest picture alliance The Lone Cypress. Photo: Alexandra Schuler | usage worldwide (Photo by Alexandra Schuler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Lone Cypress on 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach is a historic icon and a ubiquitous symbol at the Pebble Beach Resorts, its silhouette featured on the company logo as well as the 2019 U.S. Open logo.

The tree, believed to be as old as 250 years, unfortunately lost a limb last week in the storms that hammered the area. Roughly one-third of the tree snapped off in the storm.

An arborist examined the Lone Cypress, the Associated Press reported , and concluded it is “healthy and remains secure on its rocky perch.”

A weather phenomenon known as an atmospheric river brought torrential rain and high winds to the area. A large tree fell on the gatehouse at the Country Club Gate entrance to Pebble Beach, closing it down. No one was injured.

Fortunately the storm came two days after the Monday conclusion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, won by Phil Mickelson.

The Pebble Beach Company calls its logo its “Heritage Logo,” and beside the silhouette of the Lone Cypress, it includes the year the golf course opened, 1919.

Monterey cypress trees can live as long as 500 years, Pebble Beach historian Neal Hotelling told the Los Angeles Times in 2013 .

“We certainly suspect [the Lone Cypress] will continue to live a good while,” he said. “I would hope at least another 100 years.”