Patrick Reed says he hasn't spoke with Jordan Spieth since Ryder Cup breakup: "He has my number"

Well, it looks like we can safely say Patrick Reed wasn't at Jordan Spieth's wedding last week. There weren't a lot of photos to emerge from the tight-lipped/phoned affair, but Reed's comments ahead of this week's Hero World Challenge confirmed the two American stars haven't patched things up since their rather public breakup at the recent Ryder Cup.

During the event's Wednesday pro-am, the New York Post's Mark Cannizzaro asked Reed whether he'd reached out to Spieth in the two months since. "Nope," Reed said before adding , "He has my number."

Wow. It got a lot chillier in the Bahamas all of a sudden.

Reed went on to tell Cannizzaro, "I have nothing against Jordan, nothing against him at all. That [perception] is done by the media, that’s not done by how he or I feel."

But . . . Reed wasn't done! Upset with how he was portrayed for speaking out against how the situation was handled by Spieth and U.S. captain Jim Furyk just hours after the Americans lost in France, Reed compared what he did to Phil Mickelson's critical remarks directed at Tom Watson at the conclusion of the 2014 Ryder Cup. Mickelson wound up getting a lot of credit for the U.S. team turning things around at Hazeltine two years later.

"He did it and got praised." Reed told the New York Post . "I did it and got destroyed. It all depends on who the person is, obviously."

In a different interview, Reed also shot down questions over whether he's lost the right to have the nickname "Captain America."

“No, still 3-0 in [Ryder Cup] singles,” Reed said, according to the Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard . “It’s something that I love and cherish and hopefully will continue playing really good golf when I represent the country and keep on bringing it in those events. Being 3-0 in singles is something cool because you always want to feel like you can be counted on toward the end, especially during a Ryder Cup.”

Let the countdown to the next Ryder Cup (666 days, by the way) begin!

