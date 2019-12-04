Patrick Reed offers insights into the custom "Patrick Reed" irons he's debuting this week at the Hero World Challenge

Patrick Reed has been an equipment free agent since Nike stopped producing golf clubs. That has allowed Reed the freedom of using equipment from a variety of manufacturers , and apparently, it’s also allowed him to work on some equipment of his own.

PGATour.com reported on some custom irons that Reed appears to have in his bag this week at the Hero World Challenge. Though Reed was mum on any details, PGATour.com did discover that an entry onto the USGA's conforming list, with a product name "Patrick Reed," was submitted by a Japanese company Emery JPN Co. It's unclear which company actually is making the clubs: Reed told the tour website that we'll find more out in 2020.

Here's a photo the tour shared of Reed's irons:

Pinterest Royce Thompson/PGA TOUR

Reed is no stranger to using custom clubs. During his 2018 Masters win, he had a pair of custom wedges (51 and 56 degrees) from Artisan Golf. For those unfamiliar with Artisan Golf, it’s a company that has former Nike wedge maker Mike Taylor as a partner. Taylor has nearly 30 years in the industry and made wedges for Reed when both were with Nike. Taylor also has made wedges for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, among others. Taylor and Co. make clubs now at the former Nike Oven facility in Fort Worth and, according to Taylor, he and Reed worked together during the off-season prior to 2018 on his equipment, including more than 10 custom grind wedges for him.

Here's a look at the clubs Reed used when he won the Northern Trust a few months ago during the FedEx Cup playoffs—showing how varied his bag has been.

Ball : Titleist Pro V1; Driver : Ping G400 (Aldila Rogue Silver 70 TX), 9 degrees; 3-wood : TaylorMade M6, 15 degrees; Irons (3) : Titleist U500; (4) : Callaway X-Forged 13; (5) : Callaway MB1; (6-PW) : Callaway RAZR MB; Wedges : Artisan Golf (51 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (56, 60 degrees); Putter : Odyssey White Hot RX2

We'll see if Reed continues his use of the clubs at the Presidents Cup next week in Australia.

--additional reporting by E. Michael Johnson

