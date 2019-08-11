Winner's Bag4 hours ago

Winner's Bag: Patrick Reed's equipment at The Northern Trust

By
The Northern Trust - Final Round
Jared C. TiltonJERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 11: Patrick Reed of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club on August 11, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Patrick Reed came into The Northern Trust having had a crushingly mediocre season by his standards: 50th in FedEx Cup points and 56th in earnings not quite living up to the self-proclaimed “top-five player in the world” stature he expects of himself. At Liberty National G.C., however, Reed flipped the script, winning the event and positioning himself for a run at the FedEx Cup title.

Reed opened with rounds of 66-66-67 then held on with a final-round 69 with three birdies over the final 11 holes—a steady finish after a somewhat shaky start. Reed’s play was aided by an efficient game off the tee (third in strokes gained/off the tee at 5.168), strong iron play (fourth in strokes gained/tee to green at nearly 10 strokes and and T-7 in greens in regulation). He also was second in scrambling.

Reed is an equipment free agent and has a rather eclectic bag. His driver is Ping’s G400—a 9-degree with and Aldila Rogue Silver 70 TX shaft, not to mention a strip of lead tape out on the toe to create a modest fade bias. His iron set is comprised of four different models and even his wedge makeup has a 51-degree club from Artisan Golf to go along with a pair of Titleist Vokey wedges.

Unusual or not, the bag Reed had at Liberty National proved to be the right combination to get his first victory since he won the Masters in 2018.

“It’s been a while,” Reed told CBS afterward. “It’s been a little too long, honestly.”

Perhaps, but it came at a pretty good time.

What Patrick Reed had in the bag at The Northern Trust

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Ping G410 (Aldila Rogue Silver 70 TX), 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M6, 15 degrees

Irons (3): Titleist U500; (4): Callaway X-Forged 13; (5): Callaway MB1; (6-PW): Callaway RAZR MB

Wedges: Artisan Golf (51 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot RX2

