Callaway Golf puts new Mavrik drivers on USGA conforming list

Callaway Golf has a pair of new drivers on today’s USGA List of Conforming driver heads, presumably because some of its staff might put the clubs in play at either the Hero World Challenge or the Australian Open. The driver’s name: the Callaway Mavrik.

The moniker is somewhat intriguing as this is likely the follow up to the company’s Rogue line introduced two years ago. The conforming list has four entries: the Callaway Mavrik and Mavrik Sub Zero in both right-hand and left-hand models at 9 and 10.5 degrees.

From the listing and photographs a few things are clear. The company is continuing its use of artificial intelligence to design drivers (the listing notes the drivers have a “Flash Face”), as well as including its Jailbreak technology where internal bars join the crown and sole to stiffen the body. The idea is that by stiffening the body, more energy is transferred into the flexing of the face and thus, in turn, propelling the ball forward.

The standard version of Mavrik has a single weight screw in the rear of the sole, while the Sub Zero has weight screws in the front and back of the sole. Photos show an adjustable hosel on each model similar to recent Callaway Golf drivers.

Among the Callaway players competing this week are Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele and Henrik Stenson at the Hero World Challenge and Marc Leishman and Sergio Garcia at the Australian Open. We’ll be keeping an eye on those players’ bags to see if any put the Callaway Mavrik in play.