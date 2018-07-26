News & Tours7 hours ago

Patrick Reed confronts, tosses European Tour camera crew during round: "You've lost privileges"

By

Following his demonstrative performances at the last two Ryder Cups, it's somewhat expected that Patrick Reed will tussle with European galleries at this year's biennial event in Paris. Go ahead and include camera crews in the opposite corner as well.

Playing at the European Tour's Porsche European Open in Germany, Reed was attempting to play his third shot on Green Eagle's 10th hole when cameras caught his caddie Kessler Karain furiously pointing to something off picture. Reed then backs off his ball and looks in the same direction, causing Karain to exclaim, "You're rattling change in your pocket. That's why I'm pointing at you for." While mics didn't pick up what was said off-camera, Reed replies, "Well thank you...stop!" After briefly taking a practice swing, Reed proceeds to remove the camera crew from proximity of his shot.

"He lost privileges by going like that with change," Reed exclaims. "Keep going."

Reed refused to hit until the crew had moved an appropriate distance away from his ball.

Loading

View on Instagram

It's the second inside-the-ropes incident that's been caught on cameras this year, with Reed yelling at a rules official at Bay Hill. Reed's reputation, and past, was a prominent storyline at this year's Masters, where the 27-year-old captured the green jacket.

Reed would finish with a par on the 10th hole.

