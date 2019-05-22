Panthers head coach Ron Rivera's fire T-shirt at practice is a nod to Harold Varner III's head cover

On Sunday, Harold Varner III was thrust into a position he's never been in during his PGA Tour career: the final pairing of a major. Understandably, the moment may have gotten to Varner, as he made a mess of the third and fourth holes and eventually carded a nightmarish 81 to fall well out of contention. HV3 was a was a great sport about it afterwards, which came as a surprise to no one who has followed his career. You won't find a better, more down-to-earth guy than Varner, who last summer was cutting his parents lawn the day after making one of the biggest paychecks of his life.

Varner's personality makes him a lovable character for just about anyone he meets, including Ron Rivera, the head coach of Varner's favorite NFL team, the Carolina Panthers. The two have struck up a friendship of sorts, and Rivera has invited Varner to Panthers practice on multiple occasions, most recently on Wednesday morning. As a nod to HV3, Rivera wore a T-shirt to practice with Varner's "Gerald" head cover doing the dab slapped across it:

That shirt is FIRE. The head cover, named "Gerald Varner," has been around for some time now, and it even has its own Twitter account . Gerald has also been put on Varner's new putter head cover, where he's doing the dab:

And now Gerald is dabbing on T-shirts worn by NFL head coaches. Pretty cool moment for Varner, who Rivera sent a text to on Sunday after the tough round according to ESPN Staff writer David Newton .

"Yeah, you know, just being a coach," Varner said of Rivera's text message. "[he said] good things are going to happen, learn from it, and I told him some of the things I was thinking and he was like 'you're spot on, just keep doing what you're doing and good results are going to come from that.'"

