Overturned semi-truck spills 60,000 pounds of Busch beer on Florida highway

Depending on your suds preferences, this story is either an unspeakable tragedy or a blessing in disguise. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a South Carolina truck driver hauling over 30 tons of Busch beer along I-10 in Florida, veered from his lane, crossed the north shoulder, and turned over, spilling the entire contents of his tractor trailer onto the tarmac. The Florida State Patrol were quickly on the scene to document the aftermath....and, you know, make sure there were no injuries or whatever.

The driver was treated for minor scrapes and bruises and cited for carless driving and reckless beer endangerment (kidding, hopefully obviously), but thankfully the whole incident amounted to nothing more serious than that. In the end, only one question remains and it's a simple one: Are you team travesty or team beer snob? We won't judge you either way, but The Loop Slack channel has definitely made their allegiance clear: