Trending
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Woo Pig Sooie!

By
9 minutes ago
Austin Cook
Gregory Shamus

Perhaps the new title of this weekly post should be "sure to be over by Friday parlay of the week." Nice ring to it.

Yes, for what feels like the billionth time, I went 1-for-2 last week, which is not conducive for winning parlays. I had the Georgia game pretty well handicapped, as the Dawgs won a low-scoring affair over Auburn on the road. As predicted, UGA got its statement victory, and can now coast to the SEC Championship game by handling Texas A&M this weekend and then embarrassing arch-rival Georgia Tech Thanksgiving weekend.

RELATED: A ranking of 11 College Football Playoff scenarios

As for the golf side of the bet, I picked the wrong Dawg. Instead of going with current best player on the planet Brendon Todd (winner) or former Mayakoba winner Harris English (solo fifth), I went with Keith Mitchell, who didn't make the weekend. That made watching Georgia cover against Auburn particularly painful.

You know what can outdo 12 weeks of lost, $10 parlays? One good one that hits and erases the deficit. Folks, that's what we're going to do this week by hitching our wagons to .... Arkansas? Good God what is wrong with me ....

Western Kentucky v Arkansas
Wesley Hitt

PGA Tour: Austin Cook to finish top 10 at the RSM Classic

AND

CFB: Arkansas (+44) @ LSU Tigers

Parlay odds: +1524 (a $10 bet would win you $152.35, returning $162.35)

Let's explain the golf pick while I still have your attention.

It's been boom or bust so far this season for Cook, who has only made the cut in two of his six starts. But in those starts he's gone T-14 (Greenbrier) and T-17 (Houston Open). This week he returns to the site of his lone PGA Tour win, the RSM Classic, where he ran away from the field for a four-shot victory in 2017. If you recall, Cook was sensational off-the-tee that week on Sea Island, hitting 48 of 56 fairways and only missing two of those in his final round. Over his last 50 rounds on tour, he ranks 15th in strokes-gained: off-the-tee, per FantasyNational.com. If he can keep driving it well this week and recapture some of the magic that helped him win here in 2017, I like him to crack the top 10.

That brings us to the football program of Cook's Alma Mater, Arkansas. They've been neither boom, nor bust, just a straight up pile of dirty brown water trash. Last week the program may have hit rock bottom by losing 45-19 at home to Western Kentucky, then promptly firing head coach Chad Morris. Expecting to compete with the Alabama, LSU or Auburn in the SEC West is not realistic for Razorback fans, but this is a program that used to be able to win 7-9 games a season with some regularity. Going 2-9 and losing to WKU ain't going to cut it.

And that's why they opened as a FORTY-SIX-POINT underdog this week on the road at LSU, which is the largest spread for a SEC game since 1978. It's now moved to LSU -44, and I love the Razorbacks. It's such an astronomical amount of points to cover, especially for LSU, a team that cannot stop any offense. Arkansas should be able to score a few TDs, which will be all you need to cover the 44.

RELATED: The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Bye-bye Bama

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Woo Pig...

9 minutes ago
Do as I say, not as I do

Youth baseball parents pull off the impossible, actually make us feel bad for an ump

37 minutes ago
To The Maxx

A young Los Angeles Lakers fan puts on a shooting clinic (is already better than Kentavious...

2 hours ago
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Bye-bye Bama

3 hours ago
Pray For Chaos

A ranking of 11 College Football Playoff Scenarios from most tired to most WIRED

3 hours ago
Fastest Hands in the East

Frank Gore's hands are registered as lethal weapons

a day ago
The Grind

Brendon Todd’s odd trend, Tiger Woods’ possible hint about his future, and an MLB All-Star’s...

November 19, 2019
War Eagle

This gloriously disrespectful Auburn three-pointer is gonna be a hit with the no-fun crowd

November 19, 2019
When Life Gives You Potatoes...

A very hungry Jim Harbaugh delivers the most Big Ten quote in the history of Big Ten football

November 19, 2019
Bush League

Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway spits on opponent, which is something you simply cannot do

November 19, 2019
Let them Fight

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' might be the greatest competitive event of all time

November 18, 2019
CFL Guys

Ultimate Canadian Football Guy has worn shorts for 18 straight years after bet that Winnipeg...

November 18, 2019
Big Man On Campus

The PHOTOGRAPHER from the Georgia-Auburn game is our college football star of the week

November 18, 2019
Christmas Hell

A man's guide to surviving Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" marathon

November 18, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The Houston Astros are giving the Patriots a real challenge for Most Loathsome Franchise

November 18, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Sunday was a rough day to be named Nelson Agholor

November 18, 2019
Tour Life

PGA Tour pros have emotional meeting with … some guy they met through a video game

November 15, 2019
The Hell's Going On Out There

Grown man begins to cry on the phone over Myles Garrett situation on the "Boomer & Gio" show

November 15, 2019
Related
The LoopOur sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/g…
The LoopYouth baseball parents pull off the impossible, act…
Golf News & ToursLPGA Commissioner Mike Whan is 10 years into the jo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved