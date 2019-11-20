Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Woo Pig Sooie!

Perhaps the new title of this weekly post should be "sure to be over by Friday parlay of the week." Nice ring to it.

Yes, for what feels like the billionth time, I went 1-for-2 last week, which is not conducive for winning parlays. I had the Georgia game pretty well handicapped, as the Dawgs won a low-scoring affair over Auburn on the road. As predicted, UGA got its statement victory, and can now coast to the SEC Championship game by handling Texas A&M this weekend and then embarrassing arch-rival Georgia Tech Thanksgiving weekend.

As for the golf side of the bet, I picked the wrong Dawg. Instead of going with current best player on the planet Brendon Todd (winner) or former Mayakoba winner Harris English (solo fifth), I went with Keith Mitchell, who didn't make the weekend. That made watching Georgia cover against Auburn particularly painful.

You know what can outdo 12 weeks of lost, $10 parlays? One good one that hits and erases the deficit. Folks, that's what we're going to do this week by hitching our wagons to .... Arkansas? Good God what is wrong with me ....

PGA Tour: Austin Cook to finish top 10 at the RSM Classic

AND

CFB: Arkansas (+44) @ LSU Tigers

Parlay odds: +1524 (a $10 bet would win you $152.35, returning $162.35)

Let's explain the golf pick while I still have your attention.

It's been boom or bust so far this season for Cook, who has only made the cut in two of his six starts. But in those starts he's gone T-14 (Greenbrier) and T-17 (Houston Open). This week he returns to the site of his lone PGA Tour win, the RSM Classic, where he ran away from the field for a four-shot victory in 2017. If you recall, Cook was sensational off-the-tee that week on Sea Island, hitting 48 of 56 fairways and only missing two of those in his final round. Over his last 50 rounds on tour, he ranks 15th in strokes-gained: off-the-tee, per FantasyNational.com . If he can keep driving it well this week and recapture some of the magic that helped him win here in 2017, I like him to crack the top 10.

That brings us to the football program of Cook's Alma Mater, Arkansas. They've been neither boom, nor bust, just a straight up pile of dirty brown water trash. Last week the program may have hit rock bottom by losing 45-19 at home to Western Kentucky, then promptly firing head coach Chad Morris. Expecting to compete with the Alabama, LSU or Auburn in the SEC West is not realistic for Razorback fans, but this is a program that used to be able to win 7-9 games a season with some regularity. Going 2-9 and losing to WKU ain't going to cut it.

And that's why they opened as a FORTY-SIX-POINT underdog this week on the road at LSU, which is the largest spread for a SEC game since 1978. It's now moved to LSU -44, and I love the Razorbacks. It's such an astronomical amount of points to cover, especially for LSU, a team that cannot stop any offense. Arkansas should be able to score a few TDs, which will be all you need to cover the 44.

