Golf Digest Podcast4 hours ago

Our second audio story revisits the underrated element of grit in golf

By

A few weeks ago we introduced "Golf Digest Stories," audio versions of some of our all-time favorite stories. The first installment was a poignant essay by John Barton called "My Last Round," in which the author explained his relationship with golf and why he decided to stop playing.

Related: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

This time it's Bob Carney's enlightening examination of the role "grit" plays in golf, and how successful players at every level are not simply more talented, but better equipped to fight through pockets of adversity. If you haven't given the idea thought in relation to your own game, this story, drawing on teachings from leading psychological and education experts like Paul Tough, Angela Duckworth, Carole Dweck, and Martin Seligman, does a masterful job in helping you understand why you should. And better yet, it's a concept that transcends golf and applies to almost everything else: education, business, you name it.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWhat is the "untouched swing" and why do you want y…
Golf News & ToursGolf Digest Podcast: Gary Woodland on golf after tr…
Golf News & ToursGolf Digest Podcast: Terry Jastrow on his new book…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection