Golf Digest Podcast2 hours ago

Introducing Golf Digest Stories: Audio versions of our favorite stories

By

It’s easy to forget that not so long ago, Golf Digest existed in only one form, as a print magazine delivered once a month. But now Golf Digest is something you watch, and swipe through, and increasingly, something you listen to as well. Our Golf Digest Podcast, now more than 120 episodes deep, is where we talk to some of the game’s most intriguing figures and debate topics in golf that range from critical to highly trivial.

Until now, one thing our podcast hadn’t done was tap into Golf Digest’s rich archive of memorable stories. But that was the inspiration for our next idea of taking some of Golf Digest’s best journalism and bringing it to life through narration. There is a reason the audiobook market is the fastest growing segment of the publishing industry, and it’s because a well-written story can take on added dimension when it becomes more than just words on a page.

Fortunately, we’ve got plenty of compelling stories to choose from, dating to the magazine’s earliest days, but to start, we’ve chosen one that we published just this past year, by longtime editor John Barton. The story, “My Last Round,” details Barton’s complicated history with the game, and the unique circumstances that led to his painful decision to discontinue playing. Few stories struck such a powerful chord with readers, which is why this audio version, narrated by professional voice actor Steven Kearney, is a fitting introduction to our “Golf Digest Stories” series.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWhat is the "untouched swing" and why do you want y…
Golf News & ToursGolf Digest Podcast: Gary Woodland on golf after tr…
Golf News & ToursGolf Digest Podcast: Terry Jastrow on his new book…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection