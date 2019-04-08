Trending
The Slump To End All Slumps

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is on the verge of making history in the worst way possible

By
a few seconds ago
Chris Davis
Rob Carr

When the Baltimore Orioles signed Chris Davis to the richest contract in franchise history in 2016, Davis was coming off two of the best years of his career. In 2013 finished third in the American League MVP race thanks to career-best marks in homers (53), runs batted in (138) and batting average (.286). The following season he went through injuries, slumps and a 25-game suspension for amphetamine. But he bounced back in 2015, hitting 47 homers and knocking in 117 runs.

Baltimore signed him in the hopes the 2013 and 2015 version of "Crush Davis" would show up for years to come, but that has been so unbelievably far from the case. He's fallen off in every hitting category with each passing year, and failed to reach 130 games played in each of the last two seasons. Making matters worse is that somehow, despite playing just 128 games in both 2017 and 2018, he's still finished inside the top 4 in the MLB in strikeouts. Futility might be an understatement when it comes to Davis' last few years.

And yet he's still finding ways to add to what might be the greatest slump in MLB history. We don't say this lightly. In fact, Davis is on the verge of history in the worst way possible. He's started this season 0-for-23, striking out 13 times, two of which came on Sunday against the New York Yankees. But the slump goes back further than that, all the way to last September 14, when Davis got his most recent hit against the Chicago White Sox. LAST. SEPTEMBER.

Since that double off Chicago's James Shields, Davis is 0-for-44 with 25 strikeouts, putting him just two hitless at-bats away from tying the all time record for consecutive plate appearances without a hit. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, two more hitless ABs from Davis will tie the mark of Eugenio Velez, who went hitless in his last 46 straight ABs to close out his 2011 season on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Three players held the previous record of 45, including current Milwuakee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who went on his streak in 2011 as well.

Davis can CRUSH them all with a few more hitless ABs of his own, and with the way he's swinging he may set a record that will never be caught. On Monday the surprisingly 4-5 Orioles will take on the Oakland Athletics at Camden Yards, where Davis will look to snap out of it or continue the Sahara-desert-level dry spell.

RELATED: Yasiel Puig tries to single-handedly fight entire Pittsburgh Pirates organization

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Slump To End All Slumps

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is on the verge of making history in the worst way possible

a few seconds ago
You and What Army?

Yasiel Puig tries to single-handedly fight entire Pittsburgh Pirates organization

33 minutes ago
Monday Superlatives

NCAA referees are really bad

an hour ago
Power Couples

Charley Hull brought Ozzie Smith, an MMA champion and her fiancé, to the ANA Inspiration

April 5, 2019
Golf & Media

Masters 2019: 8 things you should know about CBS' Amanda Balionis

April 5, 2019
Random Daggers

Judge gives Craig Carton a savage greeting in court before handing out jail sentence

April 5, 2019
Mickey D's All Around

Phil Kessel wins entire arena Big Macs, is an American hero

April 5, 2019
The Final Strokes

Masters 2019: A highly subjective ranking of the last 33 Masters-winning putts, from ho hum to...

April 5, 2019
The Masters

Masters 2019: You have one day at Augusta National. Here's how to spend it

April 5, 2019
The $10 Million Man

Stephen A. Smith categorically denies that he was the guy attempting to break up a fight Joel...

April 5, 2019
Gambling

Gambler offering to sell Texas Tech future bet potentially worth $300,000(!) for $65,000

April 5, 2019
WTF

Atlanta Braves Twitter has a deeply strange fixation with Tiger Woods

April 5, 2019
Cannons

Ramon Laureano is now a part owner of the Boston Red Sox after his latest ROCKET to get a at...

April 5, 2019
Thiccc

Guy tweets out picture of Sam Darnold in Jets uniform, Twitter responds by praising Darnold's,...

April 5, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson one-ups Tiger Woods with crazy video of his Masters-esque putting green

April 5, 2019
Golf Grub

I ate and graded every food item in the Masters concessions stand

April 5, 2019
Bad Breakups

Greg Jennings tells wild story of nasty ending with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

April 4, 2019
Florida Man Strikes Again

Florida Man arrested after police find five bottles of Fireball in his golf cart

April 4, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursMasters 2019: A guide to the fine art of hanging ou…
The LoopYasiel Puig tries to single-handedly fight entire P…
The LoopNCAA referees are really bad - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection