One of Tom Brady's most absurd streaks may come to an end in Week 1

Among his laundry list of accomplishments, a gambling-related streak is probably not one that would rank high on Tom Brady's own list. But the degenerates of the world would tell you this particular streak might be his most impressive feat, and it may finally come to an end in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

The streak we're referring to is TB12's run of consecutive regular-season games started as the gambling favorite, which reached an absurd 74 straight games in Week 17 of last season. That week, Brady and the New England Patriots were a 17-point favorite at home against the Miami Dolphins, a game they lost outright, 27-24. The beginning of the end for Brady and Belichick, some would say.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Brady's streak will not reach 75, as his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have already opened as a 6.5-point underdog in Week 1. Their opponent? The New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees, who owns the new longest-active streak of games started as the favorite with .... nine. Nine!

The last time Brady was not favored in the regular season was Week 2 of 2015, according to ESPN . That week the Pats were 1-point dogs on the road against Buffalo, and they wound up winning outright, 40-32. Since that day Brady has not played the underdog role in the regular season, a streak only San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young came close to between 1993 and 1997. During that span, Young and the Niners were the favorite 63 straight times, per ESPN.

It is possible for the streak to continue, though it would take a line move of epic proportions. For the Saints to go from a 6.5-point favorite to the underdog, something drastic would need to occur. Something like Drew Brees, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill all being suspended before Week 1, leaving the Saints with no other option but to start seventh-round pick Tommy Stevens at quarterback. If that seemingly impossible scenario were to happen, then maybe the Bucs would be a one or two-point road favorite. Chances are that situation doesn't occur, so we're confident in saying this legendary streak is over.

