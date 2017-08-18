Trending
On the 10th anniversary of Superbad, Seth Rogen shares some delightful trivia about the classic comedy

By
5 hours ago
&quot;Superbad&quot; Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet
Jason MerrittHOLLYWOOD - AUGUST 13: Producer Shauna Robertson, actors Emma Stone, Martha Macisaac, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill, director Greg Motola, actors Michael Cera, Aviva, executive producer Seth Rogen and producer Judd Apatow arrive to the premiere of "Superbad" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 13, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

Sorry to start your weekend with yet another reminder that you're getting old, but Superbad celebrated its 10th anniversary on Thursday. Yep, you're old. On the bright side, the classic comedy is one of those films that has the potential to make you feel young again. And since it's the weekend, you've got plenty of time to re-watch it before Game of Thrones on Sunday night.

But before you do, here's some delightful trivia about the movie that was shared by one of its writers and stars, Seth Rogen:

Oh, no, we do care, Seth. Please go on. . .

No way! Yep:

Wow. Kenny Powers in the flesh! Sorry, Seth. Please continue. . .

Alrighty then. Anyway. . .

Yeah, we kind of figured that.

Again, we didn't think anyone could make something up like that.

All the cool kids in high school had fake IDs. I didn't. Sigh.

Well, it's a great, catchy title. Does he get royalties?

A piece of movie history!

Did that cut down production costs?

Moms are underrated sources of funny material.

More history!

Dig it, we do. Thanks for sharing, Seth. That is lovely. And now I know what I'm doing for the next two hours. Happy watching, everyone.

