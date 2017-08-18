Trending
Life Of The (Pool) Party

How to Entertain the Entire Crowd with Your Pool Splash Expertise

By
an hour ago
Man jumping from wall into outdoor pool
Thomas BarwickMan jumping from wall into outdoor pool with friends watching in background

Whether you have children or have been day-drinking at a barbecue while listening to a 311 Spotify playlist (which, promise us you haven’t), learning how to properly jump into a pool can provide maximum entertainment value for any crowd. Let us kindly help you make a splash:

1. The Classic Cannonball

Degree of Difficulty: 5.0

Proper form: Form a tight ball by tucking your legs and clinging tightly to your knees. For extra impact velocity, rotate slightly backward. If you enter the water properly, you’ll create a splash volcano that can reach eight to 10 feet. (You’ll also touch the bottom of the deep end and get that pressure pain in your ear canals that makes it feel like the world is imploding around you.)

2. The Pencil

Richard Newstead

Degree of Difficulty: Like 0

Proper Form: From a standing position, drop vertically into the pool and touch the bottom, so you can propel back up and burst through the surface like Aquaman. (Note: For safety, do not attempt without Jason Momoa’s beard.)

3. The Can Opener

Degree of Difficulty: Anywhere from 4-10

Proper Form: From the same standing position, kick one leg out and clutch the other one to your chest? Or kick both legs in front of you and go sideways, I think? To be honest, we have no idea how to do this, but we do know it generally ends in searing junk pain.

4. 12 Consecutive Failed Frisbee Catches

Martin Diebel

Degree of Difficulty: 100% depends on who’s throwing the Frisbee

Proper Form: From a standing or running position, hurtle your body through spacetime in a piteous attempt to catch an object that’s flying six feet away from you. When you miss, report that it was a very bad throw and you need to try again. Repeat until you get it right, AS MANY TIMES AS IT TAKES.

5. The Clumsy Businessman

Paul Bradbury

Degree of Difficulty: 3

Proper Form: From a strolling position, amble to the edge of the pool, pretend to trip over a Fast Company and flail wildly during your descent while screaming, “Aaaaugh! My portfolio!” Cracks the kids up every time.

6. Screaming While Fleeing From a Zombie

Degree of Difficulty: 0

Proper Form: Self-explanatory. But note that in real life this doesn’t work, as zombies can swim just fine, so you’re simply assuring that you’ll die in the water and leave a hell of a mess for the pool janitor.

7. The Reverse Trustfall

isitsharp

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Proper Form: While facing away from the pool, fall backwards, remembering to bend slightly before impact to avoid landing on the flat of your back and hollering in searing pain. That hurts, though it cracks the kids up every time.

8. Being Shot by An Imaginary 1930s Gangster’s Tiny 1930’s Pistol

Degree of Difficulty: 5

Proper Form: Requires a little of acting on your part, but it’s basically just clutching your kidneys, falling sideways, adopting a nasally mid-1930s L.A. noir-detective-villain voice and shouting, “Ya got me, copper!” or “gumshoe!” or “gimcrack!” or really pretty much any word that doesn’t make sense. Warning: Once your kids see that you’re up for this, they’ll demand to do it 300 times.

9. The Belly Flop

ntzolov

Degree of Difficulty: Negative one million

Proper Form: Literally cannot write this without grimacing in a Starbucks. If you must perform this, make sure your body remains straight to get that pleasing thwack sound effect on your shock-absorbent belly. Cracks the kids up every time, which will make you feel better when you’re sitting on a towel crying.

RELATED: How to keep your dad bod in tip-top shape this summer

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Trick Shots

Here's a golf workout you've probably never thought of trying (and definitely pull...

25 minutes ago
Life Of The (Pool) Party

How to Entertain the Entire Crowd with Your Pool Splash Expertise

an hour ago
College Life

Rutgers' new student section Jacuzzi is the most Jersey thing ever

18 hours ago
Viral Videos

Alaskan kayaker tells stranger whose life he saved "Nobody dies on my birthday," is...

19 hours ago
Express Yourself

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs will wear Starbucks-inspired cleats for preseason...

21 hours ago
Viral Videos

Rory McIlroy impressionist lists criteria for his next caddie -- and the results are...

a day ago
Trump

Donald Trump has Civil War plaque at his golf course commemorating battle that never happened

a day ago
Love and War

Science says Patriots fans are the least dateable NFL fanbase

a day ago
News

The "golf butler" program sounds highly unnecessary

a day ago
Off the Top Rope

A spandex skeptic’s guide to WWE SummerSlam 2017

August 16, 2017
Breakthrough Inventions

ESPN's Apple TV update just made your Saturdays infinitely lazier

August 16, 2017
Welcome Back, 007

A definitive* ranking of Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies (*one man’s opinion)

August 16, 2017
Viral Videos

This clip of LeBron James and Kevin Durant playing a pickup game will have you yearning for of...

August 15, 2017
WTF

Wait, is Derek Carr really moonlighting as a pop star?

August 15, 2017
Solheim Cup Style

Michelle Wie's and Lexi Thompson's Solheim Cup shoes are insanely patriotic

August 15, 2017
A Peek Into The Future

Drones will change the way we watch sports

August 15, 2017
News & Tours

Jordan Spieth continues odd PGA Championship tradition with celebratory butt slap of Justin...

August 15, 2017
Rip City Recreation

Top-100 NBA player Damian Lillard gets his own damn corn maze

August 15, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection