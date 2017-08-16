Oklahoma State's Hayden Wood is medalist, while Joaquin Niemann, Maverick McNealy also advance to match play

Pinterest JD Cuban Hayden Wood plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during second round of stroke play of the 2017 U.S. Amateur at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)

Hayden Wood, son of former PGA Tour player Willie Wood, set a U.S. Amateur scoring record in taking medalist honors at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Wood, whose father is a former U.S. Junior Amateur champion, completed 36 holes at nine-under par 131, a 36-hole qualifying record. He followed an opening-round 64 at Riviera Country Club on Monday with a three-under 67 at Bel-Air on Tuesday. He finished three strokes ahead of runner-up, Norman Xiong, the recent Western Amateur winner.

Wood is a junior at Oklahoma State, the university his father also attended.

Xiong, who like Wood opened with a six-under 64 at Riviera on Monday, shot an even-par 70 at Bel-Air.

Among those advancing to match play that begins Wednesday at Riviera Country Club was Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who is No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Niemann, who reached the round of 16 in the Amateur a year ago and tied for 29th in the PGA Tour’s Greenbrier Classic earlier this summer, shot a 69 at Bel-Air and tied for sixth in medal play.

Maverick McNealy, No. 2 in the World Amateur Ranking, had a three-under 67 at Bel-Air, tied for 16th, and advanced to match play.

Among those who did not advance was Stewart Hagestad, the reigning U.S. Mid-Amateur champion who in April became the first Mid-Am champion to make the cut in the Masters. Hagestad, who had his clubs stolen 10 days earlier, shot 74 at Bel-Air and missed advancing by two strokes.

Thirteen players tied for the final eight spots for the 64-player match play field, including Braden Thornberry, and will play off Wednesday morning. Thornberry is No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and tied for fourth in the PGA Tour's FedEx St. Jude Classic in June.

