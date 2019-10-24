Offseason exercises to pick up distance

As the days get shorter and your course becomes less playable, turn your attention to working on your game for next year—especially getting longer off the tee, says golf-fitness trainer Kaitlyn Pimentel .

She particularly likes the two exercises on this page because of the way they complement each other. “With only these two exercises, you can work on most of the key muscle groups needed for power,” says Pimentel, who trains golfers online . “Do them a couple times a week, and your body will be primed to swing harder without ruining your timing.”

The exercise above—a modified Turkish sit-up—improves strength in the abdominals and upper back. You can’t control the club at faster speeds without stability in the core and shoulder girdle.

When doing the Turkish sit-up, start flat on your back with one leg straight and the other bent as shown. Extend the arm on the opposite side of the bent leg away from the body at roughly a 45-degree angle. Using the arm on the same side as the bent leg, reach straight up as you support the move with the opposite arm. Once you reach as high as you can, slowly lower the body into the start position, repeating the exercise until fatigued. Rest, then switch arm and leg positions for another set.

The dumbbell-snatch exercise (below) improves lower-body strength so you can leverage the ground better to create more power. It also teaches good sequencing, mimicking the order of body movements in the downswing, Pimentel says.

For the snatch, hold a manageable dumbbell with one arm between your legs, low to the floor. In a quick motion, hoist the dumbbell with momentum created by leaping straight up. As your body lands, extend the weight over your head and finish in about the same squatted posture you started in. Repeat until fatigued. Rest, then switch sides. —WITH RON KASPRISKE

YOUR WINTER WORKOUTS THREE NEW VIDEOS TO IMPROVE YOUR SWING

▶ Would you like to make a bigger turn off the ball, increase swing speed and smash your drives without getting hurt? You’ll be on your way if you exercise with Kaitlyn Pimentel in her three-part video series at Golf Digest Schools. “Bigger Turn” will help improve your range of motion. “Faster Swing” focuses on muscles and coordinated movements that generate power. And “Better Back” is designed to protect the area of the body most susceptible to pain and injury. Check this series out at GOLFDIGEST.COM/ALLACCESS .

RELATED: Try our simple 15-minute speed workout to generate those extra yards you're missing

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS