Golf Digest All Access

Your trusted source for golf instruction—reimagined. Learn from the game's best instructors through a vast library of video programming. Interact with teachers and other golfers, and participate in live weekly events.

Buy Now

175

Video Lessons

Learn from the best teachers. Beautifully-shot, advice-packed programs from tee to green.

18

Instruction Classics

Watch curated content from legends like Butch Harmon, David Leadbetter and Tom Watson.

25

On-Demand Teachers

Join a community of golfers like you, interact with instructors and get your swing analyzed.

Expert instruction from the game's leading teachers. Dozens of newly created video curriculums—with new additions every month—as well as the best curated video content from the Golf Digest archives and beyond. The finest digital instruction you can find—anywhere.

Participate in a digital community of golfers just like you, with top instructors nationwide leading game-improvement discussions and posting video tips. Access all this great instruction, interact with the pros, and get a Golf Digest-ranked teacher to analyze your swing.

Join Golf Digest Chief Digital Instructor Michael Breed for live-streamed, interactive programs. Breed brings his unique take on golf instruction and his exuberant style to weekly broadcasts. So get your questions ready—we're coming to you live!

Get 12 months of Golf Digest magazine, both the print and digital editions—and as a bonus, gain access to the digital archive.

See More Classes
There’s more where that came fromWe’ve got classes to help you
  • Hit nail-straight drives
  • Putt like you've never putt before
  • Get your head in the game
