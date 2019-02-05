Noted jacked guy Brooks Koepka looks bite-sized when standing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

If you watch enough professional golf, be it on Golf Channel, PGA Tour Live or CBS or NBC, you know that it's impossible for the commentators to go five minutes without mentioning how "athletic" today's tour pros are. Tiger Woods inspired a generation to start hitting the gym! Look how far these guys hit the ball! Golfers are ATHLETES!

RELATED: Giannis Antetokounmpo (aka "The Greek Freak") has an AWFUL golf swing

There are many poster boys that back up this stance, like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, whose bulging biceps threaten to tear apart every smedium Nike shirt he wears Hulk style. Koepka, who stands at 6-foot and weighs 186 pounds, is definitely huge ... for a golfer. That should be the caveat for all jacked tour pros going forward, especially after this picture of Koepka and Giannis Antetokounmpo, also known as "The Greek Freak," hit the internet on Monday night:

The Milwuakee Bucks, in Brooklyn to play the Nets on Monday, also captured video of Koepka and the 6-foot-11, 242-pound Antetokounmpo meeting up on the Barclays Center court during pre-game warmups. Giannis dwarfed both Koepka and Koepka's gigantic Wanamaker Trophy:

Let's just say golf fans who are trained to believe that Koepka is a Greek god were in awe of him standing next to a literal Greek god:

Next time you hear someone compare Brooks to a "NFL linebacker" (which has happened), let's just all remember this photo. No disrespect to Brooks, who is absolutely yolked, but some of these NBA and NFL players are a completely different breed.

RELATED: Brooks Koepka addresses viral thong pic: "I was trying to pretend like I was some Instagram model"