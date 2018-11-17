Trending
Hammer The Cats

Northwestern might beat Minnesota by a million points today after this insane warm-up session

Coming off an emotional victory on the road against Iowa, Northwestern opened as 3-point road favorites against the 5-5 Minnesota Golden Gophers earlier this week. By Saturday morning, that line had moved all the way to Minnesota -3, which suggests that everybody was betting on the home underdog, causing a significant line move.

Does that mean Northwestern is a LIVE underdog now? Tough to say. That big of a line movement would make most people stay away from betting the game completely, but after watching this video of the Wildcats warming up shirtless in 22-degree weather, I'm not sure how you don't empty your entire savings account on them to win the game outright:

HAMMER the Cats! Looks like this whole thing is being lead by Alex Spanos, Northwestern's absolute nut job of a strength coach:

Guy is an absolute UNIT. If you thought this was a letdown spot for Northwestern, think again. Spanos will have these boys ready to run through a wall.

