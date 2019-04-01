Nike announces a fleet of five different golf shoes for the Masters

Remember when Nike made the custom version of the Air Zoom Victory Tour for Rory McIlory at the Players? Take that idea, multiply it by five, and give it a Masters theme. The team at Nike announced five Masters-specific shoes that their tour players will be wearing while playing Augusta National for the Nike Roshe G Tour, Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour, Nike React Vapor 2, Nike Air Max 1 G, and the Nike Tour Premiere. Models will be available for purchase on April 8th.

The color theme that runs through the group of shoes, which are called "The Snake Pack," is the green snake pattern. You'll see it applied differently on the uppers of each model.

"It is often said that this tournament doesn't begin until the back nine on Sunday, and the Snake Pack is designed to flip the narrative of athletes being 'snake-bit' down the stretch," Nike explained in its press release. "Instead, Nike is giving its athletes the confidence to grab the snake by the head and take the tournament into their own hands."

Another aesthetic that runs through the line of shoes is a set of praying hands, which—you guessed it—is a nod to Amen Corner.

Air Max 1 G ($140)

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour ($200)

Nike Roshe G Tour ($130)

Nike Tour Premiere ($220)

Nike React Vapor 2 ($195)

