Trending
Not Thinking Ahead

Nick Saban, Bama players stranded on boat because of their coach's lack of preparation

By
5 hours ago

While some Alabama fans may argue he still hasn't surpassed Bear Bryant as the greatest coach in school history, Nick Saban has certainly built a case that he's already the greatest coach in college football history. His sixth National Championship this past season tied him with Bryant's total, and a seventh would give him the most ever by a head coach. Much like Bill Belichick, part of Saban's success is his incredible attention to detail and preparation for any situation on the field. On a boat? Not so much.

RELATED: Nick Saban just discovered pre-ripped jeans and he's not a fan

As first reported by TMZ, Saban took a few of his players, including rising star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, out on a boat trip on Friday. Everything was going swimmingly until Saban's boat ran out of gas and they were all stranded:

Lot to unpack here. First off, that's a fine Yankees shirt Saban has on. Success begets success as they say. Second, is that a smile from Saban!? You'd think he'd be losing his damn mind over such a lack of preparation, but he's laughing it up. Did Saban just become likable? Ok, ok, let's pump the brakes.

Hopefully everyone reached dry land safely, though I'm sure every other SEC fanbase is secretly wishing the boat would sink.

RELATED: Nick Saban responds to LeBron James, igniting an epic GOAT vs. GOAT matchup

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Not Thinking Ahead

Nick Saban, Bama players stranded on boat because of their coach's lack of preparation

5 hours ago
He Said, He Said, He Said

Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman swap Joey Votto stories, Votto responds in hilarious fashion

7 hours ago
2018 French Open

French Open ball boy collides with player mid-match, gets completely taken out

10 hours ago
All-Time Blunders

J.R. Smith and the 10 worst mental errors in the biggest moments in sports history

10 hours ago
NBA

Twitter had a field day with J.R. Smith's NBA Finals blunder, but the best Tweet was one that...

11 hours ago
Instigators

Isaiah Thomas trolls Cleveland Cavaliers fans ahead of the NBA Finals

May 31, 2018
Loosey Goosey

Rogue fowl leads Detroit Tigers ground crew on literal wild goose chase

May 31, 2018
NBA

Jayson Tatum, who went to Duke, can't spell Duke's Mike Krzyzewski's name

May 31, 2018
Swinger

Jeff Goldblum takes break from psycho-analyzing dinosaurs to record jazz album

May 31, 2018
Robots Need Lunch Too

Bill Belichick visits Chick-Fil-A drive-thru, clearly isn't on the TB12 diet

May 31, 2018
Lids

Jason Dufner's cool hats this week are supporting an important Ohio (sports) cause

May 31, 2018
"Let's jump on a call"

The 11 work e-mail phrases that make you want to reach into your computer and punch someone

May 31, 2018
Science

How does marijuana affect your golf game? An investigation

May 30, 2018
Meet The Mess

The entire Mets broadcast team is officially at a loss for words

May 30, 2018
The Loop

Justin Thomas trolls Rickie Fowler ahead of their alma maters meeting in the NCAA Championship

May 30, 2018
Health & Fitness

Critics of college players using push carts are wrong, one expert says

May 30, 2018
Public Humiliation

A golfer cameo on 'American Ninja Warrior' might only be a matter of time

May 30, 2018
Bold Promises

Browns safety Damarious Randall might go broke if the Cavs win the Finals thanks to his bold...

May 29, 2018
Related
The LoopAlabama is already a massive Week 1 favorite in the…
The LoopLooks like Lane Kiffin was right about Tua Tagovail…
The LoopNick Saban shows why he's a recruiting god with som…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection