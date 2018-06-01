Nick Saban, Bama players stranded on boat because of their coach's lack of preparation

While some Alabama fans may argue he still hasn't surpassed Bear Bryant as the greatest coach in school history, Nick Saban has certainly built a case that he's already the greatest coach in college football history. His sixth National Championship this past season tied him with Bryant's total, and a seventh would give him the most ever by a head coach. Much like Bill Belichick, part of Saban's success is his incredible attention to detail and preparation for any situation on the field. On a boat? Not so much.

RELATED: Nick Saban just discovered pre-ripped jeans and he's not a fan

As first reported by TMZ , Saban took a few of his players, including rising star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, out on a boat trip on Friday. Everything was going swimmingly until Saban's boat ran out of gas and they were all stranded:

Lot to unpack here. First off, that's a fine Yankees shirt Saban has on. Success begets success as they say. Second, is that a smile from Saban!? You'd think he'd be losing his damn mind over such a lack of preparation, but he's laughing it up. Did Saban just become likable? Ok, ok, let's pump the brakes.

Hopefully everyone reached dry land safely, though I'm sure every other SEC fanbase is secretly wishing the boat would sink.

RELATED: Nick Saban responds to LeBron James, igniting an epic GOAT vs. GOAT matchup